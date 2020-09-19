Mezco Toyz Unleashes Shadow Edition Batman on Batman Day

Batman Day 2020 has arrived and that means a new slew of dark knight collectibles. Mezco Toyz has announced a new version of their original Batman design with Supreme Knight: Shadow Edition. The version of the Dark Knight takes on a older version of Bruce and is packed with customizable pieces. From 4 interchangeable heads, 3 swappable batsymbols, 2 capes, nice avrity of batarangs, hands, and much more. His suit features a new silver and black paint scheme that will have him vanishing into the night. This is a perfect Batman Day collectible that will make a might fine addition of any fans batcave.

This is the Batman figure fans have been waiting for any he will be a must have for any fan. The sheer amount of customizable parts is something I have dreamed of as a collector. From interchangeable heads, cape, and bat symbols, this is one Batman that will be truly unique to any collector. The One: 12 Collective Batman: Supreme Knight Shadow Edition from Mezco Toyz is priced at $95. The figure is expected to ship out in October and sales immediately sold out but fans can join the waitlist here. Don't forget to check out some of the other amazing DC Comics One:12 Collective figures also coming soon.

Beware the Shadows with New Supreme Knight Batman

"Mezco's One:12 Batman trilogy concludes with Batman: Supreme Knight. This is Batman towards the final years of his campaign against the underworld of Gotham City. Bruce Wayne has mastered his craft and sharpened his skills. Now at the twilight of his war on crime, he uses his skill and tech to maintain his edge. The One:12 Collective Batman: Supreme Knight – Shadow Edition features exclusively designed armored protection enhancements to compensate for the wear and tear that his years of crime fighting have taken on him. He comes with three 3D chest insignias that are interchangeable via a magnet."

"A magnet in Supreme Knight's collar allows him to switch between two leather-like capes – one with an integrated posing wire and one that drapes freely. He utilizes enhanced weaponry including multiple sized batarangs, a non-lethal "Equalizer" cannon, a dual-blade karambit that folds, and more. Supreme Knight – Shadow Edition comes with a smoke plume FX allowing him to move with stealth. The augmentations to his Bat-Suit in combination with his improved arsenal help Supreme Knight remain a beacon of hope in the corrupt city of Gotham."

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE BATMAN SUPREME KNIGHT FIGURE FEATURES:

One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation

Three (3) head portraits

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 17cm tall

Eleven (11) interchangeable hands One (1) pair of fists (L & R) One (1) pair of cannon holding hand (L & R) One (1) large batarang holding hands (L) One (1) grappling gun holding hand (R) One (1) pair of batarang holding hands (L & R) One (1) pair of posing hands (L & R) One (1) dual-blade karambit holding hand (R)



COSTUME:

Cowled head

Three (3) interchangeable 3D chest insignias

Two (2) interchangeable leather-like capes

Fitted suit with body armor detail

Wrist gauntlets

SAP gloves

Utility belt with grappling gun holster

Knee armor

Shin armor

Tactical boots

ACCESSORIES:

Five (5) small batarangs

One (1) small batarang bundle

Five (5) standard batarangs

One (1) standard batarang bundle

One (1) large batarang

One (1) giga-batarang

One (1) dual-blade folding karambit

One (1) handheld "equalizer" cannon

One (1) grappling gun

Three (3) grappling hooks (inserts into gun) One (1) open grappling hook One (1) open grappling hook with posing wire One (1) closed grappling hook

One (1) smoke plume FX

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post