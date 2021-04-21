Marvel Debuts Shang-Chi Legend of the Ten Rings Funko Pops

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to grow bigger as fans received the teaser for the next film, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Shang-Chi is not a big part of the Marvel Comics world, but the MCU has not failed us yet with amazing blockbuster hits with Guardians of the Galaxy and Ant-Man. This movie will be a glorious thrill ride like the rest, and after the recent teaser, his father is none other than the Mandarin. The same Mandarin that was impersonated in Iron Man 3, so we can only imagine the connections we will see in the film. To continue the hype of the movie, Marvel recently released the first look at upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings collectibles. This included new LEGO sets, upcoming Marvel Legends figures, and even a big wave of Pop from Funko! Fans can check out the whole reveals of collectibles here as we are just looking at the upcoming Funko Pops this time. The wave (so far) looks to be 10 Pop Vinyls capturing characters straight from the film, which include:

I can imagine that some of these Pop Vinyls are retailer exclusive and maybe even a chase variant. We will not know what else is included in the wave until Funko gives their official reveal, which I imagine is any day now. Not much is known about these characters unless you know of the comic book stories. Death Dealer and Razor Fist are known villains in Marvel and will be worthy Pops for any Marvel fan's collection. As an MCU completionist, this entire wave is a must-have, and I am sure we will be getting more Pops revealed as the films hit theaters on September 3, 2021. Pre-orders for the wave are not up yet and will most likely go live once Funko gives their official reveal. "Who are you?"