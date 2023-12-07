Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys

Shatter Your Mind with McFarlane's Zur En Arrh DC Super Powers Batman

McFarlane Toys is back with even more heroic additions for their retro DC Super Powers line as Batman’s alter-ego takes over

Gotham's caped crusader takes a riveting detour as McFarlane Toys introduces their latest addition to the DC Super Power collection figure. Psyches break as Batman takes on the personality of the enigmatic Zur En Arrh once ago. McFarlane Toys' new DC Super Power line brings back the hit 4" DC Comics figures from the 80s and now is adding some modern twists. This distinctive figure pays homage to the unconventional storyline where Batman takes on the alter-ego of his Zur En Arrh identity, showcasing a red, purple, and yellow bat suit. Batman will have a fabric cape like other figures in the line, along with bluster packaging with some slick artwork. Whether you're a seasoned collector or just a fan of Batman, this new Zur En Arrh DC Super Power Figure is will be a fine addition to any collection. The Dark Knight gets unhinged as Zur En Arrh in January 2024 with a $9.99 price tag.

Batman of Zur En Arrh (DC Super Powers)

"Some time ago, Bruce Wayne took part in an isolation experiment overseen by Dr. Simon Hurt in which the psychiatrist gave Bruce the post-hypnotic phrase "Zur-En-Arrh." When heard by Bruce years later, this trigger phrase shatters his mind and leaves him wandering Gotham City in a daze. Always ready with a back-up plan, though, Batman had previously developed a persona within himself, a Batman without Bruce Wayne, and stitches together a new Batsuit, calling himself the Batman of Zur-En-Arrh!"

Continuing the legacy of the beloved DC SUPER POWERS line comes a brand new batch of your favorite heroes and villains.

Classic 4.5" scale DC SUPER POWERS figure with articulation.

BATMAN ZUR-EN-ARRH is showcased in DC SUPER POWERS themed blister card packaging.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS DC SUPER POWERS figures and vehicles.

