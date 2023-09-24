Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: image comics, McFarlane Toys, spawn

She-Spawn Joins McFarlane Toys Latest Spawn Page Punchers Line

Step into Spawn’s Universe once again as McFarlane Toys is back with even more devilish 3” scale Page Punchers figures

Get ready to enter the dark with McFarlane Toys once again as they debut their newest Spawn's Universe Page Punchers. DC Multiverse fans have seen these Page Puncher releases before, and McFarlane has extended outside the realm of DC Comics once again. Image Comics fans are in for a treat as fans can bring home a copy of The Scorched #12 with two 3" figures. She-Spawn and Curse are included in this set, and all have 5 points of articulation. The Scorched comic book will have its own display stand, and the whole set will get its very own resealable clamshell. These little bite-size figures are fun She-Spawn fans will not want to miss out on having a mini Jessica Priest in their collection. Pre-orders are already live right here for $16.99 with an October 2023 release.

She Spawn and Curse 3″ Figure 2-Pack (Page Punchers)

"Jessica Priest was an Elite Operative in the employ of Jason Wynn at the same time as Al Simmons. When Jessica discovered the murdered body of her friend Nyx, a mystical backup plan was set in motion that transformed Jessica into She-Spawn. Born Philip Krahn, Curse believed that he was destined to lead the armies of Heaven against the forces of darkness. Curse would combine technology and demonic energy to enhance himself and increase his powers. Eventually, creating the Sin Devourers. The ultimate hunters. Able to analyze and destroy any non-human threats."

Product Features:

Packed with two pocket sized heros or villains at a 3" scale based on the Spawn Universe

6 points of articulation to Punch and Kick

She-Spawn and Curse are based on their iconic comic book looks

Comes packaged in a blister pack with an English only reprint of your favorite comics that the figures are based on

Collect all additional McFarlane Toys Spawn Page Punchers

