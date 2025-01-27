Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: McFarlane Toys, The Walking Dead

Sheriff Rick Grimes Gets New The Walking Dead Statue from McFarlane

Return to the undead events of The Walking Dead’s McFarlane Toys digs up some new 5” scale figures from the hit AMC TV series

Article Summary Discover McFarlane's new Sheriff Rick Grimes statue from AMC's hit series The Walking Dead.

Rick Grimes' pre-apocalypse sheriff look immortalized in a detailed 10" statue.

Includes iconic accessories like a shotgun, removable revolver, and collector art card.

Available for pre-order now at $49.99, with a release date set for February 2025.

The world of The Walking Dead continues to come to life as McFarlane Toys debuts even more collectible. We have seen a few 5" action figures, such as Rick Grimes and statues, that are already on the way, and now the sheriff returns. Rick Grimes, portrayed by Andrew Lincoln, is the heart of AMC's incredible series The Walking Dead. Introduced in the series' first episode, "Days Gone Bye," back in 2010, Rick finds himself awakened from a coma to find out that the world has been overrun by the dead. As the former sheriff, Rick's early goal is to find and reunite with his wife Lori and son Carl. McFarlane Toys is now turning back the clock as they debut their new Sheriff Rick Grimes statue that comes in at 10" tall.

This statue shows off Rick's time before the apocalypse as a small-town sheriff's deputy in Georgia. He was shot in a shootout on the highway with his partner Shane Welsh, which would lead him into a coma for weeks, bypassing the early stages of the apocalypse. McFarlane Toys has now crafted a nice statue here with a themed logo display as Rick holds a shotgun and even features a removable revolver. Pre-orders for The Walking Dead Sheriff Rick are already live for $49.99 online, including McFarlane Toys Store with a February 2025 release.

Rick Grimes (The Walking Dead) 10" Posed Figure

"AMC's The Walking Dead© television series continues to be the most watched drama in basic cable history! Shattering records along the way with the release of each new season and McFarlane Toys is sitting shotgun for the ride. Bring the apocalypse home with AMC's The Walking Dead action figures and statues. After waking from a coma in an abandoned hospital, Deputy Rick Grimes finds the world he knew gone. ravaged by zombie epidemic of apocalyptic proportions."

Incredibly detailed 1:8th scale posed figure based on AMC THE WALKING DEAD.

Stands approximately 10" tall (including base).

Includes figure display.

Includes collector art card.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS AMC THE WALKING DEAD figures!

