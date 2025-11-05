Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: godzilla, Super7

Shin Godzilla is Unleashed with Super7's Newest Toho ULTIMATES!

Super7 is ready to destroy the city as they unveil their newest set of Toho ULTIMATES! Godzilla figure as Wave 06 is here

Shin Godzilla (2016), directed by Hideaki Anno and Shinji Higuchi, reimagines the iconic King of the Monsters as more horrific and grotesque. In the film, this monster now serves as a terrifying symbol of modern crisis and government failure. Unlike the Godzilla you know and love, this abomination is a rapidly evolving creature born from nuclear contamination and environmental neglect. Emerging from Tokyo Bay, it has mutated through horrifying stages, growing stronger and more destructive with each form. The film does focus heavily on real-world actions with Japan's bureaucratic response to the disaster, mirroring the events of the 2011 Fukushima nuclear crisis and the Tōhoku earthquake.

Now the horror of Shin Godzilla is back and is just as unstoppable as before, with a brand new Toho ULTIMATES! figure from Super7. This creepy and mutated monstrosity will be packed with detail, showing off its more creepy design, and comes with three swappable head sculpts. Standing 8.5" tall, Shin Godzilla is ready for some more destruction and will join Mechagodzilla and Millennium Godzilla in Wave 06 Super7's newest drop. Pre-orders are already live for Shin at a mighty $95, and he is set to be unleashed in November 2026.

Toho ULTIMATES! Wave 06 – Shin Godzilla

"Tokyo is under siege, and it will take a crack team to get this ever-evolving situation under control. Shin Godzilla has taken form as an incredible Toho ULTIMATES! figure, with intricate paint and sculpt details. Inspired by the 2016 film, this collectible stands 8.5" tall. It's highly articulated, so you can create kaiju chaos on your shelves, display cases—your kitchen—wherever Shin Godzilla ULTIMATES! might strike next."

"Change up the look of this collectible with three interchangeable heads, including one that's shooting a translucent purple heat ray. The collector-friendly window-box packaging also includes original Super7 artwork. Are you ready to take on the important work of expanding your Godzilla collection to keep Shin Godzilla ULTIMATES! safe and under control?"

