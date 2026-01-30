Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: kpop demon hunters, netflix

Show Your Fandom with KPop Demon Hunter Light Sticks from Hasbro

Get ready to protect the Honmoon by bringing home some brand new collectibles for the world wide phenomenon: Kpop Demon Hunters

Article Summary KPop Demon Hunters teams up with Hasbro for official collectible light sticks hitting stores in July 2026.

Showcase your HUNTR/X and Saja Boys fandom with authentic, movie-inspired KPop light stick replicas.

Light sticks feature working LEDs and innovative IR sync to connect and “wave” with friends at home.

Retailing at $14.99 each, these light sticks are the perfect addition to any KPop Demon Hunters collection.

The new Netflix/Hasbro partnership for KPop Demon Hunters has been officially announced and is set to roll out worldwide in the Summer of 2026. As one can expect, the market is about to be flooded with KPop merchandise. Both Hasbro and Mattel will be leading the charge, with Mattel making the dolls, and Hasbro making weapon replicas, Furby collars, and even role-play light sticks. That's right, fans can now showcase their fandom just like in the film as Hasbro has revealed official HUNTR/X and Saja Boys light sticks.

These collector‑grade light sticks are designed in the spirit of the Demon Hunters universe, themed after both HUNTR/X and Saja Boys singing groups. These simple collectibles will let fans "wave" their loyalty just like at real idol shows, as seen in the hit Netflix movie. The products will feature working LED lights and will have IR sync recognition between 2 sticks. Only images were revealed, so it is unclear what else is featured, like sound clips from hit KPop Demon Hunters songs. HUNTR/X and Saja Boys fans will be able to bring these home in July 2026 for $14.99 each.

KPop Demon Hunters – HUNTR/X & Saja Boys Light Sticks

"(HASBRO | Ages 6 years & up | Retail Price: $14.99| Available at most major retailers starting 7/15/26). This essential light-up accessory lets kids and fans alike express their HUNTR/X and Saja Boys fandom with pride! Makes a great addition to a KPop Demon Hunters costume or a perfect gift for girls and boys. And with IR sync recognition between 2 or more KPop Demon Hunters light sticks, kids can imagine attending their favorite group's concert together. Great for dancing along to "Soda Pop" and "Your Idol," or "Golden" and "How It's Done," this movie-inspired light stick is a must-have for any KPop Demon Hunters fan. (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.) "

