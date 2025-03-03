Posted in: Collectibles, Super7 | Tagged: Super7, teenage mutant ninja turtles, tmnt

Shredder Arrives with Super7's 2003 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Wave

The world of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles comes to life as Super7 turns back the clock to the 2003 animated series

Article Summary Super7 revisits the 2003 TMNT series with new figures for Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael.

Shredder appears as Utrom warlord Ch'rell, blending two origin stories into a unique villain for fans.

The Ultimates! Shredder figure features double-jointed elbows, knees, and intricate detailing.

Pre-order the Shredder figure now for exclusive glow-in-the-dark accessories, releasing December 2025.

The legacy of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles has lived on through the decades, from its comic book origin to multiple movies and cartoons. Super7 has done a great job bringing some of these designs to life, starting off with their modernized Playmates designs. Since then, they have changed things, and they are now bringing the 2003 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles cartoon to life. Leonardo, Michelangelo, Donatello, and Raphael are already getting their own figures, and new supporting characters are on the way. One of them is Shredder, who is reimagined in the 2003 cartoon as the Utrom warlord Ch'rell, an alien disguised as Oroku Saki.

Unlike previous incarnations, this Shredder was not merely a human crime boss but an intergalactic conqueror stranded on Earth. This fuses two different origin stories, but it is an interesting take on the infamous Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles villains. Shredder now joins the Super7 Ultimates! line with a new figure that comes with a masked Shredder head and an unmasked Oroku Saki sculpt. Seven swappable hands are also included, as well as the Sword of Tengu and Ch'Rell. For fans of the 2003 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series, if you pre-order directly through Super7, they will include exclusive accessories. This will include a glow-in-the-dark Sword of Tengu and yelling Ch'Rell to enhance your Shredder play. Pre-orders are already live for $55 with a December 2025 release.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles ULTIMATES! Wave 13 Shredder

"Unleash the ultimate villain in your TMNT collection with the new Shredder ULTIMATES! figure! Inspired by the dark, commanding presence of the Shredder from the 2003 TMNT animated series, this highly detailed 7" figure perfectly captures the ruthless mastermind's menacing aura. Featuring double-jointed elbows and knees and a wired soft goods belt for dynamic battle poses, intricate sculpting and premium paint detailing, and multiple interchangeable heads and hands, this Shredder figure is ready to dominate your collection."

"Shredder comes equipped with the legendary Sword of Tengu and a Ch'Rell figure, giving you everything you need to recreate his most iconic moments as the ruthless leader of the Foot Clan and intergalactic tyrant. Whether he's clashing with the Turtles or plotting from the shadows, this Shredder figure brings the fierce intensity fans of the 2003 series know and love."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!