Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: avengers, black widow, hasbro, Marvel Legends

Hasbro Unveils Exclusive Avengers 60th Marvel Legends Black Widow

Expand your Marvel Legends with a brand new and exclusive release for Black Widow as she gets a fully articulated Target release

The Avengers 60th Anniversary initiative is still going on with Hasbro's Marvel Legends line. A nice assortment of Avengers goodies has slowly been revealed, from a Hulk/Bruce Banner 2-Pack to a mighty Super Adaptoid and much more. Since her reveal during a previous Legends live stream, Black Widow has finally arrived as a Target Exclusive. This Black Widow he's like no other as it features a brand new fully articulated female body for the Legends line. Natasha is the ultimate spy, and Hasbro was sure to go her plenty with three heads, guns, wrist blasters, and effects. Hopefully, this will be the style for future Marvel Legends female figures, giving fans some better poses and more accurate styles than previously released. Marvel fans will not want to miss out on this Target Exclusive, and she is priced at $27.99 with a July 30, 2023 release. Pre-orders can be found right here, and be sure to also check out the upcoming Totally Awesome Hulk BAF wave right here.

Marvel Legends Series Black Widow (Target Exclusive)

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Black Widow and other action figures from the Hasbro Marvel Legends Series! Trained to be the world's greatest spy from childhood, Natasha Romanoff is an ex-KGB assassin, former Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D., and occasional Avenger who uses her unique skill set to atone for her past. This collectible 6-inch -scale Marvel Legends Avengers 60th Anniversary action figure is detailed to look like Black Widow from Marvel comics, featuring premium detail and multiple points of articulation. Figure comes with 16 accessories, including alternate hands, alternate hair styles, and blaster accessories."

AVENGERS 60TH ANNIVERSARY: This Black Widow action figure is inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel comics and makes a great addition to any collection of Marvel Legends action figures

COMIC-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: This collectible Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure comes with 16 accessories, including 2 alternate heads with different hair styles, alternate hands, and blaster accessories

PREMIUM DESIGN AND ARTICULATION: Marvel fans and collectors can display this fully articulated 6-inch scale action figure featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their collection

BUILD A MULTIVERSE OF COLLECTIBLES: Look for more entertainment-inspired Marvel Legends action figures to build your own Marvel Multiverse of 6 inch action figures (Each sold separately. Subject to availability)

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!