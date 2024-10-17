Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

DC Super Powers Justice Society of America Figure 3-Pack Revealed

McFarlane Toys debuts a new 3-Pack DC Super Powers set featuring the heroes of the Justice Society of America

Article Summary McFarlane Toys launches DC Super Powers 3-Pack with Green Lantern, Hourman, and Starman.

The Justice Society of America heroes return in retro 4.5” figures with fabric capes.

Nostalgic 80s-inspired packaging keeps the spirit of Kenner's classic DC line alive.

Available for pre-order at $29.99, these figures honor DC's Golden Age history.

The Justice Society of America made its grand debut back in 1940 with All-Star Comics #3. They are considered the first superhero team in comic book history, which would kick off the Golden Age of heroes back in the day. The team brought together plenty of Golden Age heroes, including Green Lantern (Alan Scott), Hourman (Rex Tyler), and Starman (Ted Knight). McFarlane Toys is now turning back the clock as they unveiled a 3-Pack DC Super Power figure set featuring these legendary heroes. The DC Super Powers line was originally a Kenner product that was released back in the 80s and was the definite line of DC Comics collectibles.

McFarlane has since brought the line back, reissuing old characters and introducing new ones in all their retro glory. Now, fans can start to unite the DC Comics Justice Society of America in retro format with these new 4.5" figures, which all get a fabric cape. Green Lantern, Hourman, and Starman are deuced right in their appearances from the past, with Starman also getting his staff. All three are bundled together in retro Super Power packaging for $29.99, and pre-orders are already live at McFarlane Toys Store.

Justice Society of America DC Super Powers 3-Pack

"HOURMAN REAL NAME: REX TYLER Brilliant chemist Rex Tyler invented a vitamin he called Miraclo, which granted him superpowers, but only for one hour STARMAN Real name: TED KNIGHT Ted Knight became Starman after inventing a Gravity Rod that gathered and focused ambient energy from the stars GREEN LANTERN Real name: ALAN SCOTT Earth's original Green Lantern and a founding member of the Justice Society of America, Alan Scott has been a trailblazer for over 80 years."

Classic 4.5" scale DC SUPER POWERS figure with articulation.

Continuing the legacy of the beloved DC SUPER POWERS line comes a brand new batch of your favorite heroes and villains.

GREEN LANTERN / HOURMAN / STARMAN are showcased in DC SUPER POWERS themed blister card packaging and include STARMAN's staff.

