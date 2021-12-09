Funko Announces First Star Wars: Visions Pop with The Duel

Star Wars: Visions was a true work of art as it expanded the Star Wars front with some non-Skywalker content. Nine episodes were released each with its own unique design from a different Japanese studio. I was wondering when or if we would start to see some collectibles for the Star Wars: Visions and the time has come. Tamashii Nation started everything off with two special S.H> Figuarts figures featuring Karre and Am from the episodes, The Twins. Tamashii Nation is not the only one dishing out collectibles, but Funko has also announced the first Star Wars: Visions Pop Vinyl. This Target Exclusive Pop features The Ronin and B5-56 from The Duel that tells an interesting Star Wars story based in Feudal-Jedi Empire.

"Coming soon: Pop! Deluxe – STAR WARS: Visions™. Pre-order this Target exclusive Pop! Deluxe of The Ronin and B5-56 for your collection today!"

Not all of the Visions stories are canon, like The Duel, which takes place in an alternate timeline after a war between the Feudal-Jedi Empire the Sith a renegade Jedi sect. The story follows the mysterious Ronin that has arrived in a new village after he witnesses stormtroopers terrorizing the small village. The leader of these Stormtrooper bandits is one of the Sith armed with a heavily-modified lightsaber with extraordinary capabilities. It is up to The Ronin to take on this Sith while his droid  B5-56 attempts to save the villagers. The art style is black and white with a painter's design that really blends well and only enhances the fact that this hero is another Sith. Betraying the cause, The Ronin is a unique story that captures what Star Wars: Visions is all about, and it is excited that Funko is bringing it to collectible form and pre-orders are live for $24.99 and located here.

