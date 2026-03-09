Posted in: Collectibles, Sideshow Collectibles | Tagged: Escape From New York, Sideshow Collectibes

Sideshow Collectibles Debuts New Escape from New York Snake Statue

Return to the 80s in style with Sideshow Collectibles as they debut their new Escape from New York Premium Statue

Article Summary Sideshow Collectibles debuts a premium Snake Plissken statue from Escape from New York

The 22.25” figure captures Snake’s iconic look with jacket, camo pants, eye patch, and weapons

Details include his submachine gun, tracker, Life Clock countdown, and post-apocalyptic base

Pre-orders are open now for $785, with release planned for March 2027

Escape from New York is a 1981 science fiction action film that was directed by John Carpenter. The film takes place in a dystopian New York City that has grown so out of control that the entire island of Manhattan has become a maximum-security prison. No guards patrol inside the walls, and the prisoners are left to form their own dangerous society. However, when the President of the United States crashes inside the prison after a terrorist attack, the government sends in a former soldier and criminal named Snake Plissken to save him. Sideshow Collectibles now brings Snake to life with a brand new Snake Plissken Premium Format Figure.

Coming in at 22.25" tall, Snake is ready for action with an impressive statue that brings back the 80s. Everything fans know and love about this anti-hero is faithfully captured here with a sleek jacket, camo pants, and that iconic eye patch. Sideshow has given Snake Plissken a trusty submachine gun in one hand, a tracker in the other, and the Life Clock countdown strapped to his wrist. Collectors can bring back the fury of Escape from New York for $785, and pre-orders are already live on Sideshow with a March 2027 release.

Escape from New York – Snake Plissken Premium Format Figure

Sideshow presents the Snake Plissken Premium Format™ Figure, an officially licensed Escape From New York™ collectible that pays tribute to a cult classic movie icon. The rules are simple: Once you go in, you don't come out. The Snake Plissken Premium Format™ Figure crash-lands collectors in the middle of the maximum-security prison formerly known as Manhattan."

"From top to bottom, this statue measures 22.25" tall x 10.81" wide x 11.27" deep, featuring the former Special Forces operative on his mission to retrieve the President. He stands surrounded by the dystopian remnants of society, with the famous Wall Street sign lost among the rubble, rebar, and tattered caution tape. A manhole cover beneath Snake's boots is the only thing that stands between him and the killer Crazies."

