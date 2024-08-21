Posted in: Collectibles, Sideshow Collectibles | Tagged: Sideshow Collectibles, star wars

Sideshow Debuts New Star Wars Scum & Villainy Series with Greedo

Return to a galaxy far, far away with Sideshow Collectibles as they unveiled a new Star Wars collection featuring iconic Scum and Villainy

Article Summary Sideshow Collectibles debuts its new Star Wars Scum & Villainy series with a 1/6 scale Greedo figure.

The Greedo figure features a detailed fabric outfit and comes with multiple hands and a blaster.

An exclusive version includes a cup of blue milk as an extra accessory, priced at $280.

Pre-order now for a July 2025 release and bring this iconic Rodian bounty hunter to your collection.

Greedo is a notorious Rodian bounty hunter from the Star Wars universe, who is best known for his brief but iconic appearance in Star Wars: A New Hope. Hired by Jabba the Hutt, Greedo confronts the smuggler, Han Solo in the Mos Eisley Cantina. However, his negotiating was cut short by the infamous pilot of the Millennium Falcon, leading to one of the most famous scenes in cinematic history. Greedo is now back as Sideshow Collectibles unveils their new collection of Star Wars 1/6 scale figures titled Scum & Villainy. Return to the Cantina and revisit the glory of Greedo on screen once again in glorious 12" size.

His entire outfit from A New Hope is faithfully re-created in fabric, and he will come with a variety of soft hands and a blaster that can be holster. This new Scum & Villainy collection will be a great way for collectors to bring home some of the galaxy's most notorious outlaws, and Greedo is an excellent start. A Sideshow Collectibles Exclusive will also be released, which does feature an extra accessory: a cup of blue milk. Priced at $280, Star Wars fans can pre-order this space gangster today with a July 2025 release.

Star Wars: Scum & Villainy 1/6 Collection – Greedo

"Outfitted in the trappings of a Tatooine™ gangster, Greedo carves out a name for himself in the galaxy with a blaster and a bad attitude. This Rodian™ mercenary is distinct for his large black eyes and green, scaly skin, all the better to intimidate his targets. From the Outer Rim to the Core Worlds and every system in between, no one is safe!"

"Inspired by the character's appearance in A New Hope™, this fully articulated, highly poseable Star Wars figure wears a cut and sew fabric costume, including a turquoise and cream jumpsuit, a brown vest and belt, and white boots. The Greedo Sixth Scale Figure comes with a blaster, blaster holster, and a right hand for holding the weapon. Greedo also features a pair of relaxed hands to increase display options, giving fans the opportunity to recreate his iconic scene in the Mos Eisley™ cantina as he plays it cool with Captain Han Solo™."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!