Sideshow Reveals New Star Wars Scum & Villainy 1/6 Scale Tessek

Tessek has only appeared briefly in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, but the squid-faced Quarren accountant of Jabba the Hutt's criminal empire has become a cult favorite among hardcore Star Wars collectors over the years. Sideshow Collectibles is now finally giving the infamous "Squid Head" the premium treatment as they expand their Scum & Villainy 1/6 scale collection. This figure looks like he has walked straight off Jabba's sail barge with an impressive sculpt, great detail, and a nice assortment of accessories.

Part of Sideshow's growing 1/6 scale Star Wars collection, the figure recreates Tessek with tailored fabric robes, articulated hands, and a hidden blaster. The realistic costume layering, bronze belt details, and screen-accurate Quarren features help perfectly capture his grimy Return of the Jedi aesthetic. It is nice to see Sideshow continuing to expand this alien collection, as they are what really made the galaxy of Star Wars feel so big back in 1977. Pre-orders for Squid-Head are already live on Sideshow Collectibles for $280, with a January 2027 release.