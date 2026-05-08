Posted in: Collectibles, Sideshow Collectibles | Tagged: sideshow, star wars
Sideshow Reveals New Star Wars Scum & Villainy 1/6 Scale Tessek
A new Star Wars Scum & Villainy 1/6 Scale figure is coming soon from Sideshow Collectibles with Squid-Head aka Tessek
Article Summary
- Sideshow unveils a new Star Wars Scum & Villainy 1/6 Scale Tessek figure, bringing Jabba’s Squid Head to life.
- The Star Wars Tessek collectible features tailored robes, articulated hands, bronze details, and a hidden holdout blaster.
- Inspired by Return of the Jedi, the Quarren accountant captures the grimy, screen-accurate look of Jabba’s criminal empire.
- Star Wars collectors can pre-order Tessek now from Sideshow for $280 ahead of the figure’s January 2027 release.
Star Wars Scum & Villainy 1/6 Scale Tessek
"Tessek is a Quarren, a squid-like species from the planet Mon Cala. His tentacles, suction-cup fingers, and mesmerizing turquoise eyes make him stand out in the desert dunes of Tatooine. A known criminal with a penchant for cards, Tessek can often be seen betting and bluffing his way through Mos Espa and aboard Jabba the Hutt's sail barge."
"Inspired by the character's appearance in Return of the Jedi™, this fully articulated, highly poseable high-end Star Wars figure wears tailored fabric clothing accurate to his on-screen ensemble. His outfit consists of a flowing white robe and dark gray cloak. Tessek's look is tied together with wrist gauntlets and an intricate, bronze-sculpted belt. The Tessek™ Sixth Scale High-End Collectible Figure also comes with two relaxed hands as well as a gripping hand for the holdout blaster accessory."