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Sideshow Reveals New Star Wars Scum & Villainy 1/6 Scale Tessek

A new Star Wars Scum & Villainy 1/6 Scale figure is coming soon from Sideshow Collectibles with Squid-Head aka Tessek

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Article Summary

  • Sideshow unveils a new Star Wars Scum & Villainy 1/6 Scale Tessek figure, bringing Jabba’s Squid Head to life.
  • The Star Wars Tessek collectible features tailored robes, articulated hands, bronze details, and a hidden holdout blaster.
  • Inspired by Return of the Jedi, the Quarren accountant captures the grimy, screen-accurate look of Jabba’s criminal empire.
  • Star Wars collectors can pre-order Tessek now from Sideshow for $280 ahead of the figure’s January 2027 release.

Tessek has only appeared briefly in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, but the squid-faced Quarren accountant of Jabba the Hutt's criminal empire has become a cult favorite among hardcore Star Wars collectors over the years. Sideshow Collectibles is now finally giving the infamous "Squid Head" the premium treatment as they expand their Scum & Villainy 1/6 scale collection. This figure looks like he has walked straight off Jabba's sail barge with an impressive sculpt, great detail, and a nice assortment of accessories.

Part of Sideshow's growing 1/6 scale Star Wars collection, the figure recreates Tessek with tailored fabric robes, articulated hands, and a hidden blaster. The realistic costume layering, bronze belt details, and screen-accurate Quarren features help perfectly capture his grimy Return of the Jedi aesthetic. It is nice to see Sideshow continuing to expand this alien collection, as they are what really made the galaxy of Star Wars feel so big back in 1977. Pre-orders for Squid-Head are already live on Sideshow Collectibles for $280, with a January 2027 release.

Star Wars Scum & Villainy 1/6 Scale Tessek

"Tessek is a Quarren, a squid-like species from the planet Mon Cala. His tentacles, suction-cup fingers, and mesmerizing turquoise eyes make him stand out in the desert dunes of Tatooine. A known criminal with a penchant for cards, Tessek can often be seen betting and bluffing his way through Mos Espa and aboard Jabba the Hutt's sail barge."

"Inspired by the character's appearance in Return of the Jedi™, this fully articulated, highly poseable high-end Star Wars figure wears tailored fabric clothing accurate to his on-screen ensemble. His outfit consists of a flowing white robe and dark gray cloak. Tessek's look is tied together with wrist gauntlets and an intricate, bronze-sculpted belt. The Tessek™ Sixth Scale High-End Collectible Figure also comes with two relaxed hands as well as a gripping hand for the holdout blaster accessory."

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Tyler RobertsAbout Tyler Roberts

He has been the Collectibles Editor since late 2019. A dedicator Historian, Air Force Veteran, Marvel enthusiast, and collector that brings balance to the Force.
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