Sideshow Reveals Their New Star Wars Darth Vader Mythos Statue

Tuesday has arrived, and that means new Star Wars collectibles have been unearthed for Bring Home the Bounty. Nothing crazy was released this week, which is odd since The Book of Boba Fett debuts tomorrow of Disney+. Despite the lack of faith for Bring Home the Bounty this week, Sideshow Collectibles has debuted their newest Star Wars Mythos statue with the arrival of the infamous Sith Lord, Darth Vader. This Chosen One has arrived with an incredible new statue as Vader embraces the heat of Mustafar as he stands powerful on melting metal. Not much is known about this statue besides what it will look like as only a single teaser has been revealed which can be seen below:

"Sideshow presents the Darth Vader Mythos Statue. This Star Wars collectible will be making it way into Sideshow in the near future. RSVP for more updates on when this statue goes up for pre-order."

Darth Vader will be beautifully sculpted with a torn set of armor, a weathered design, and a worn cape. The biggest things that stand out for this statue are the dent on Dart Vader's helmet and his exposed skin from his destroyed armor. Whether Vader is taking on the Emperor himself, another Jedi Knight, or just expanding his knowledge of the dark side, this statue will be a must-own collectible. Whether you love Darth Vader or just need a new insane Star Wars Mythos statue, Sideshow Collectibles has you covered. Stay tuned for more information on this piece as it is revealed, and be sure to RSVP right here for even more updates. Be sure to check out all of the other Star Wars Mythos statues (here) that are coming soon from Sideshow Collectibles, which consists of:

General Obi-Wan Kenobi Mythos

Anakin Skywalker Mythos

Asajj Ventress Mythos

Darth Sidious Mythos

Darth Maul Mythos