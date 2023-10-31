Posted in: Collectibles, Sideshow Collectibles | Tagged: clint eastwood, Sideshow Collectibles, unforgiven

Sideshow Unveils New 1/6 Clint Eastwood Figure with William Munny

Get ready for yet another addition to your growing 1/6 scale Clint Eastwood figure as Sideshow Collectibles is back with another

Article Summary New 1/6 scale figure of Clint Eastwood's character, William Munny, from Unforgiven unveiled by Sideshow.

Sideshow collaborates directly with Clint Eastwood for the Legacy Collection, featuring roles over the years.

William Munny figure comes with an array of accessories and will retail for $290 with a December 2024 release date.

Pre-orders for the new Clint Eastwood figure are live, with more characters from the line coming soon.

Yee-haw, folks! The Wild West just got a whole lot wilder with our latest addition to the Clint Eastwood Legacy Collection. Get ready to meet William "Bill" Munny from the iconic film Unforgiven like never before! Developed directly in collaboration with the one and only Clint Eastwood, an entire collection of 1/6 scale figures is on the way, featuring his roles from over the years. Coming to life from Unforgiven is his latest creation with William Munny, the retired gunslinger who has left his lawless past behind. But a new bounty has caught his eye and draws him back into the life of a gunslinger. Sideshow, like always, has stayed faithful and accurate to his portrayal with uncanny likeness, fabric outfit, and some Wild West accessories to keep fans entertained. Munny will come with two revolvers, a shotgun, a rifle, a whiskey bottle, a whiskey glass, and an assortment of hands for any occasion. Bring the roles of Clint Eastwood to life with yet another remarkable figure for $290 and a December 2024 release date. Pre-orders are already live right here, and be on the lookout for some of the other characters in the line.

Unforgiven – William Munny 1/6 Legacy Figure

"It's a hell of a thing, killin' a man. You take away all he's got, and all he's ever gonna have." Sideshow presents the William Munny Sixth Scale Figure, a highly anticipated addition to the Clint Eastwood Legacy Collection. This officially licensed figure has been meticulously designed in celebration of the actor's extensive career in film and is personally approved by Eastwood himself.

"Inspired by Eastwood's critically acclaimed, multi-award winning film Unforgiven, the William Munny Sixth Scale Figure captures the aging outlaw's rugged appearance as he returns for one last bounty hunting job. The figure features a carefully crafted and unique portrait that reflects Eastwood's aged appearance, complete with injuries, facial hair, and a steely-eyed gaze beneath the brim of his non-removable hat."

"William Munny wears a highly accurate, custom-tailored fabric costume extensively based on the screen-used costume, which our artists had access to during the creation process. The figure is dressed in weathered black pants, a red collared shirt, a black neckerchief, a faux-leather belt, and a duster jacket with two colored buttons as seen in the film. Munny can be displayed with or without the jacket, and the gun holster around his waist can be removed as well."

