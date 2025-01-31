Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: j scott campbell, Sideshow Collectibles

Sideshow Unveils New J. Scott Campbell Lady Cheshire Cat Statue

Sideshow Collectibles step into the magical world of J. Scott Campbell’s Fairytale Fantasies Collection with the Lady Cheshire Cat Statue

Article Summary Sideshow unveils J. Scott Campbell's Lady Cheshire Cat Statue, a playful Fairytale Fantasies Collection piece.

Standing 25” tall, the Lady Cheshire Cat teases Alice in a detailed, premium collectible statue.

Pre-orders for the statue are live with a $475 price, releasing in November 2025 by Sideshow Collectibles.

Collaborating with J. Scott Campbell, Sideshow brings the iconic art to life in a stunning 3D celebration.

J. Scott Campbell's Fairytale Fantasies Collection is a fan-favorite art series that reimagines classic fairy tale characters. The series uses his signature stylized, dynamic, and enchanting aesthetic to create some truly unique pieces. Originally introduced as a series of highly detailed illustrations, the collection showcases iconic figures like Alice, Tinker Bell, Little Mermaid, and Cinderella. However, Sideshow Collectibles has been bringing this playful pin-up fantasy style to life with new premium statues.

Wonderland awaits once again as collectors can travel down the Rabbit Hole to meet Lady Cheshire. Coming in at 25" tall, this frisky feline lays out on a tree, waiting to tease Alice as she explores the wonders of Wonderland. Tons of detail is showcased here, capturing J. Scott Campbell's artwork perfectly, and will pair perfectly with other Fairyland Fantasies Collections statues. Pre-orders are already live on Sideshow Collectibles with a $475 price tag and a November 2025 release.

Sideshow Collectibles – Lady Cheshire Cat Statue

"She's mad about you, simply mad! Sideshow and J. Scott Campbell present the Lady Cheshire Cat Statue, a playful addition to the fan-favorite Fairytale Fantasies Collection. Working closely with artist J. Scott Campbell, Sideshow has translated his iconic art style into a stunning three-dimensional celebration of reimagined classic characters from Alice in Wonderland and more. Lady Cheshire emerges from a dreamy trip down the rabbit hole, bringing a classic English bedtime story to life in this beloved pin-up collection."

"Here, kitty kitty! Feeling frisky, the Lady Cheshire Cat Statue measures 25" tall, 12.3" wide, and 16" deep as she stretches out on a colorful canopy. Leaves flourish and flutter all around, mesmerizing you alongside bountiful mushrooms and other fantastical flora from Wonderland. With her chin balanced in her dainty hands, the Cheshire Cat grins at anyone who wanders onto the peculiar path below, surely entertained by the jumble of signs and directions nestled in every nook and cranny of these troublesome trees."

