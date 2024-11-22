Posted in: Collectibles, Sideshow Collectibles | Tagged: Sideshow Collectibles, star wars

Sideshow Unveils New Star Wars 1/6 Scale Doctor Cornelius Evazan

Return to galaxy far, far away with Sideshow Collectibles as a new Star Wars Scum & Villainy figure has arrived with Doctor Cornelius Evazan

Article Summary

Discover the detailed craftsmanship of Doctor Evazan's notorious and wicked appearance in collectible form.

Features include fabric clothes, swappable hands, and a SE-14C Blaster for posing variety and authenticity.

Pre-order this exclusive collectible for $275 at Sideshow, with a planned release in December 2025.

Sideshow Collectibles continues to bring the scum and villainy of the Star Wars galaxy to life with a new 1/6 scale figure. This line takes collectors back to the infamous Mos Eisley Cantina as they bring some of these deadly criminals to life. We have already seen quite a few, and now Doctor Cornelius Evazan has arrived, and he is wanted in twelve systems. This notorious criminal was a former surgeon in the Star Wars galaxy and is infamous for his unethical and wicked experiments.

Once a skilled doctor, Doctor Cornelius Evazan would start to gain bouts on his head after he began conducting grotesque procedures on unwilling patients, earning him the nickname "the Doctor of Death." Introduced in Star Wars: A New Hope with Ponda Baba, these two are iconic criminals, and Sideshow brings his creepiness to life with a new 1/6 scale release. The doctor will feature his signature look, along with a variety of swappable hands, fabric clothes, and his SE-14C Blaster. Evazan will be released alongside Labria, Garindan, Greedo, and Ponda Baba. Pre-orders are live and exclusive to Sideshow for $275 with a December 2025 release.

Star Wars Scum & Villainy – Doctor Cornelius Evazan

"The doctor is in! A practitioner of cruel medical experiments, Cornelius Evazan faces the death penalty in 12 systems for his terrifying treatments. His notorious scarred visage is a warning to every being in the galaxy … unless they're in need of his smuggling and surgical skills. Alongside the pirate Ponda Baba™, Evazan has certainly developed quite the reputation on his homeworld Alsakan, in Mos Eisley, and beyond."

"Inspired by the character's appearance in A New Hope™, this fully articulated, highly poseable high-end Star Wars figure wears cut and sew clothing befitting his grubby, gruff appearance. His costume includes a light brown shirt, brown vest, dark brown pants, and a black belt. The Doctor Cornelius Evazan™ Sixth Scale High-End Collectible Figure comes with a blaster, blaster holster, and seven different swap-out hands to create various gestures."

