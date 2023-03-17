McFarlane Toys Reveals Exclusive $250 The Flash Batman 89' Batwing A new Multiverse awaits as McFarlane Toys dives into the world of The Flash with the announcement of new figures and vehicles

Michael Keaton is back as Batman once again for the upcoming DCEU film The Flash. This is a big deal for fans of the Tim Burton Batman 89' film as it is giving fans new collectibles of the beloved hero. McFarlane Toys has dished out an impressive and massive wave of figures for The Flash with plenty of new Batman releases. All eyes are on the new DC Multiverse Keaton Batman figure that has a new fabric cape and the slick 22" long Batmobile vehicle. However, that is not the craziest release McFarlane Toys has for collectors as they are also releasing a massive Gold Label Vehicle McFarlane Toys Store Exclusive Batwing!

That is right, flying right in over Gotham City is one of Batman's signature vehicles, the Batwing. McFarlane Toys is bringing it to life like never before with a massive 34" wingspan and an opening cockpit for a figure. The Batwing will feature retractable landing gear, an opening cockpit, boosters, and a 2-in-1 display base. Batman fans can display this beauty right on a shelf or go the extra step and place this bad boy right on the wall. This Batwing is incredible and will come in at a whopping $250 with a May 2023 release. Fans can find this exclusive vehicle right here at the McFarlane Toys Store.

Take to the Skies of Gotham with McFarlane Toys Batwing

"When Bruce Wayne is coaxed out of retirement by The Flash for an urgent mission, not only does he suit up as Batman once more, but he deploys one of his most famous vehicles: the Batwing. Updated for the times, the sleek design is inspired by the original 1989 version."

Incredibly detailed vehicle based off The Batwing featured in The Flash movie.

movie. Designed to fit up to 7-inch scale DC Multiverse Figures.

Batwing features retractable landing gear, easy to open cockpit, and boosters.

Included collectible art card with figure photography on the front and character biography on the back.

Figures sold separately.