Sink Your Teeth Into Super7's New Colored Nosferatu Ultimates Figure

Coming from an cinema era of black and white movies, the terror of Count Orlock from the classic film Nosferatu get some color from Super7

In 1922 the world was introduced to Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror, the unofficial adaptation to Dracula. Count Orlock might not be Count Dracula, but he is just as terrifying and has his own place in horror history. Fans have started to see more and more collectibles of these iconic vampires come to life, including some from Super7. Nosferatu already has his very own Ultimates black and white release, but now he is coming to life with some color. This bloodsucker will come with three swappable heads, four pairs of hands, a set of keys, and a rat. Pre-orders directly through will also come with some extras like a bloody Nosferatu head, plague rats, and a bloody arm. Bring home the true horror of the night for $55 right here with a January 2024 release, and orders need to be in by September 8, 2023.

Nosferatu Needs More Blood and Super7 Serves

"It doesn't seem possible, but seeing the full-color version of Count Orlock, rather than the black and white visage from the vintage Nosferatu movie, paints him in an even creepier, more macabre light! This highly articulated, 7" scale Count Orlock ULTIMATES! Figure features intricate sculpting and premium full-color paint detail, interchangeable heads and hands, and key ring and rat accessories. For over a century he's skulked around classic horror movie fans' dreams in grayscale. Now, thanks to the new full-color ULTIMATES! Figure, Count Orlock can haunt their collections in living…er…"undead" color for years to come!"

"Exclusive Super Pack – Order the new Metaluna Mutant and Nosferatu ULTIMATES! Figures directly from Super7 and receive an exclusive Super Pack featuring an alternate head for each figure! Available only when purchasing from Super7.com."

Accessories

3x Interchangeable heads 1x Hypnosis head 1x Night Cap head 1x Neutral head

8x Interchangeable hands 2x Expressive hands 2x Fist hands 2x Gripping hands 2x Open palm hands

1x Rat

1x Key Ring

