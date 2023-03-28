Skeletor Embraces the Horde with New Masters of the Universe Figure Masters of the Universe fans have received quite a remarkable gift as new collectibles are arriving from Mattel throughout 2023

The Horde is a powerful and deadly enemy for Eternia and the Masters of the Universe. In the Golden Books version of Masters of the Universe, Skeletor was once an apprentice to Hordak. His lust for power altered his face into the signature skeleton sculpt it is today, and he eventually betrayed Hordak. He fled to Eternia to rule, which leads us right into his battle with He-Man, and Mattel has seemingly brought this once Horde apprentice to life with the Masterverse. Horde Skeletor has returned and is now back with a brand new and impressive sculpt from Mattel for their Masterverse line. This big bad now has a newly updated deco as well as added fabric elements, swappable hands, and new staff. If collectors are trying to build a Masters of the Universe Masterverse Horde army, then this figure will be a must. Embrace the Horde and snag up this Skeletor for $23.99, which is set for a Q3 2023 release and can be found here.

Skeletor Joins the Horde with Mattel's Masterverse Line

"It's a thrilling time to be a Masters of the Universe fan! For longtime fans and for a new generation of kids who love action and adventure, it's time to discover the thrilling action and adventures of He-Man, Skeletor, the secrets of Castle Grayskull and so much more! The Masterverse action figure line brings the MOTU characters to life at 7 inches tall. Designed with 30 points of articulation and the exacting attention to detail that collectors will love, each come with themed accessories to enable epic storytelling and colorful displays. This figure makes a great gift to start or build a MOTU collection. Colors and decorations may vary."

Features

7 inches (17.78cm)

Made of plastic

Based on Masters of the Universe characters

Part of the Masterverse line

Over 30 points of articulation

Box Contents

Horde Skeletor figure

Alternate pair of hands

Staff

Cape