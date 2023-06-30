Posted in: Beast Kingdom, Collectibles | Tagged: Beast Kingdom, disney, mickey mouse, winnie the pooh

Beast Kingdom Debuts New Disney 100 Art Letters Statue Set

The Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration continue with Beast Kingdom has they debut a new set of themed statues

Disney's 100th anniversary continues with the help of Beast Kingdom and their newest reveal. A new set of Mini D-Stage statues are here with the Disney Alphabet Art Series featuring iconic characters from all over. Five sets are featured in this set, with each representing one of the letters of DISNEY. Each Mini D-Stage is packed with character and color, giving new life to the name that has been dishing out some incredible characters, cartoons, and movies over the years. The set will consist of Donald the Duck, Mickey Mouse, Stitch (Experiment 626), Chip N' Dale, Tigger, and Winnie the Pooh. Pre-orders for this set are not live just yet, but they are expected to release in Q4 2023. Collectors can check out all things Beast Kingdom right here in the meantime.

The Disney Alphabet Art Series from Beast Kingdom

"Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebrations continue with Non-Stop Fun! As part of Beast Kingdom's MDS, fans are taken on another delightful journey, bringing iconic Disney characters to life in miniature form. Following the success of the Pixar Art Letters series, The 'Entertainment Experience Brand' is launching the Disney Art Letters collection."

"Each letter in "DISNEY" represents a famous character that embodies that particular letter. The series features six classic characters: "D" showcases the energetic Donald Duck in his classic sailor outfit, "I" brings the adorable mascot Mickey Mouse with his iconic white gloves, "S" features the extraterrestrial experiment 626, Stitch, engrossed in his favorite book, "N" stars everyone's favorite chipmunk duo, Chip 'n' Dale, "E" showcases Tigger famously flying away with balloons, and finally, "Y" presents the lovable Winnie the Pooh enjoying some delicious honey."

"Collect all six mini figurines for a chance to find the hidden Mickey Mouse letter "I" in a limited edition "Centennial Silver" color, truly bringing Disney 100 Years of Wonder to life. With meticulous design, be sure to collect all the figurines and join in on this once-in-a-lifetime celebration with Beast Kingdom and Disney today!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!