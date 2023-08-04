Posted in: Collectibles, Sideshow Collectibles | Tagged: dc comics, deathstroke, Sideshow Collectibles

Slade Wilson Returns with Sideshow's DC Comics Deathstroke Statue

Sideshow Collectibles brings the power, skills and deadly nature of Deathstroke back with a brand new Premium Format Figure

The Teen Titans better watch out as Deathstroke is on the hunt once again with the help of Sideshow Collectibles. Coming in at 24" tall, a new Premium Format Figure has arrived, capturing the mercenary right from the pages of DC Comics. Wielding dual blades, Slade Wilson is posed in an action stance on a masterfully crafted gargoyle statue. Sideshow made sure to pack this statue with tons of detail on his badass blue and orange armored costume. This mercury follows the money, and collectors will, too, as it will cost them $640 to bring home. Whether you are a Titans fan or just love DC Comics villains, then this is the statue for you! Sideshow has the Deathstroke Premium Format statue set for a July 2024 release date, and pre-orders can be found here.

"The Deathstroke Premium Format™ Figure measures 24" tall x 16" wide x 21" deep as the villain stands triumphant over his foes, the Teen Titans. Wielding dual swords, Slade Wilson strikes an action stance, ready to hunt down his next targets with every lethal weapon in his arsenal. The stone-like rooftop base features a sculpted gargoyle bust and includes hidden reliefs of several defeated heroes within the architecture."

"Fans can uncover Teen Titans team members like Cyborg, Starfire, Raven, and more memorialized alongside other evidence of Deathstroke the Terminator's extensive hitlist. The Deathstroke Premium Format™ Figure captures his impressive physique and deadly weaponry with a detailed blue and orange armored costume. Silver scaled accents give an added defense to his powerful appearance, and his signature look is finished off with a two-toned mask."

"This fully sculpted polystone DC Comics statue has battle-worn markings like slashes, dents, and other signs of combat to further tell the story of his many mercenary assignments. Deathstroke makes a perfect companion for your favorite quarter-scale heroes and villains already at home in your DC Comics collection. Face the executioner's blades and bring home the Deathstroke Premium Format™ Figure today."

