Slice and Dice as Revoltech Brings DC Comics Deathstroke Back

Get your target at all costs with a returning Revoltech as they bring back their very popular Amazing Yamaguchi Deathstroke figure

Article Summary Kaiyodo releases Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech Deathstroke Ver. 1.5 action figure.

Highly articulated 6.6" tall figure comes with an array of weapons and effects.

Deathstroke's return boasts swap-out heads for masked and unmasked looks.

Available for pre-order at $99.99, with a planned release in June 2025.

Deathstroke, also known as Slade Wilson, is a deadly supervillain and antihero in the DC Comics universe. Created by Marv Wolfman and George Pérez, he first appeared in The New Teen Titans #2 back in 1980. Slad was a former soldier who underwent an experimental procedure, gaining enhanced strength, agility, and intelligence. Becoming a master strategist and assassin, Deathstroke frequently clashes with the Teen Titans, Batman, and other heroes wearing an iconic mask recognizable armor. Kiayodo has revealed the return of their very popular Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech Deathstroke figure with a new 1.5 version. Standing 6.6" tall, Slade features standard and Slade Wilson head sculpts along with an arsenal of weapons, including multiple katanas, a life, a variety of guns, and some sweet golden blades with attachable flaming effects. Nothing will be able to stop this version of Deathstroke, which is coming with a price tag of $99.99. Pre-orders are starting to arrive online at sites like Big Bad Toy Store with a June 2025 release date.

DC Comics Amazing Yamaguchi Revoltech Deathstroke (Ver. 1.5)

"Kaiyodo is proud to introduce a new version of a DC Comics fan favorite character in the Amazing Yamaguchi line: the lethal assassin Deathstroke! Seen dressed in his iconic blue and orange outfit, this figure comes with a wide range of accessories and features dynamic articulation. Order your figure today before he launches his most devious plan yet!"

Features

Standing 6.69 inches (17cm) tall

Made of plastic

Based on the iconic DC Comics character

Part of the Amazing Yamaguchi line

Features premium articulation

Highly detailed

Contents

Deathstroke figure

Masked head

Unmasked head

Two Pairs of interchangeable hands

Two Golden blades

Large sheath for golden blades

Two Swords

Two Sheaths

Rifle

Pistol

Two Flame effects

Two Grenades

Bo staff

Three Attachment parts

