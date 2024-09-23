Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: Alien Vs Predator, hot toys

Slice and Dice with Hot Toys New Alien vs. Predator Samurai Predator

Hot Toys is back with some impressive 1/6 scale figures from the comic book world including a new figure inspired by Alien vs. Predator.

Article Summary Hot Toys collaborates with Mr. Takayuki Takeya and Mr. Yuji Oniki to release a new Akaoni Samurai Predator.

The 1/6 scale figure features detailed red armor, samurai design elements, and various swappable parts.

Comes with an articulated shoulder cannon, samurai swords, Alien trophies, and a themed base with Alien corpses.

Pre-orders available on Sideshow; expected release in Q4 2025 with Regular and Special Edition options.

Hot Toys has unveiled a surprise for Predator fans as they announced the once again collaboration with Mr. Takayuki Takeya and Mr. Yuji Onik. Back in 2011, one of Hot Toys first collabs was with Mr. Takayuki Takeya and Mr. Yuji Onik, which reimagined the infamous hunter as a Samurai. A decade later, a newly reimagined design has arrived with the Akaoni Samurai Predator inspired by the hunter from Alien vs. Predator. This release showcases the hunter in highly detailed red armor, incorporating some samurai design throughout and one through the variety of swappable parts.

The Samurai Predator will also include an articulated shoulder cannon, a metal samurai sword, a broken sword, and even some Alien trophies. The whole atheistic is nicely crafted, and the Predator will also have a removable mask with interchangeable mandibles. The Alien vs. Predator release will even get a themed base featuring some Alien corpses and bring the entire piece together. Pre-orders are not live just yet on Sideshow, but this redesign masterpiece is set to arrive in Q4 2025 with Regular and Special Edition releases.

"Prepare yourself for a surprise return of a classic to your figure collection. Today, Hot Toys is proud to collaborate with the esteemed artists, Mr. Takayuki Takeya (竹谷隆之) and Mr. Yuji Oniki (鬼木祐二), once again on our 1/6th scale Samurai Predator Collectible Figure inspired by Alien vs. Predator."

"Mr. Takayuki Takeya and Mr. Yuji Oniki encapsulating their visions in the Samurai Predator has marked Hot Toys' first artist collaboration projects. As an icon of cross-cultural projects, the Samurai Predator first appears in the 2011. Over a decade later in 2024, Mr. Takeya incorporates the concept of "Akazonae" to the new 1/6th scale Akaoni Samurai Predator Collectible Figure, taking over your 1/6th scale collection with a violent storm of red."

