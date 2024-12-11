Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, snake eyes. G.i. Joe

Snake Eyes and Timber Arrive at Iron Studios with New G.I. Joe Statue

A new selection of statues are on the way from Iron Studios including the debut of an All-American Hero with Snake Eyes and Timber

Article Summary Discover the new Snake Eyes and Timber statue by Iron Studios, a must-have for G.I. Joe collectors.

Snake Eyes features his iconic all-black attire, armed with an Uzi and katana, ready for action.

Includes a secondary head with the original visor-style mask and dynamic snowy terrain base.

Available for pre-order now at $249.99, and scheduled to launch in Q3 2025.

Snake Eyes is one of the most iconic and known characters in the G.I. Joe franchise. This skilled ninja commando is renowned for his unmatched combat abilities, mastery of martial arts, and loyalty to the G.I. Joe team. He has had some costume changes over the years, but his signature looks feature his all-black attire, including a mask that hides his face. Trained in the Arashikage ninja clan, his tragic backstory includes the loss of his family and the debut of his friend, now turned nemesis, Storm Shadow. This commando is so intense that he even has a pet wolf named Timber, that helps him on mission against the evil organization, Cobra.

Snake Eyes is now ready for action once again as Iron Studios has unveiled a brand new G.I. Joe statue that comes in at 8.8" and features both the commando and Timber. The statue shows the two running into action in his signature black outfit with a submachine gun in his hand. Iron Studios has even included a secondary head that gives G.I. Joe collectors his original visor-style mask. Depicted on a snowy terrain, these All-American Heroes are set to arrive in Q3 2025, and pre-orders are live for $249.99.

Iron Studios 1/10 Art Scale – G.I. Joe Snake Eyes

"On a rugged, mountainous terrain, melting snow clings to the soles of his black boots as the fierce, silent warrior charges downhill. Wielding an Uzi submachine gun in his right hand and his customized black katana in his left hand, the warrior is wearing an all-black tactical costume adorned with the symbol of his ninja clan proudly displayed on his arm like a rank badge and his face is concealed by a mask reminiscent of a medieval helm."

"By his side is his most loyal companion and combat partner, a large wolf with teeth as sharp as the blades of its master. Introducing one of the most sought-after franchises by fans and collectors, Iron Studios presents the statue "Snake Eyes and Timber – G.I. Joe – Art Scale 1/10", featuring one of the original and most beloved members of the G.I. Joe team, accompanied by his wolf partner Timber and including an extra interchangeable head with the character's original visor-style mask."

