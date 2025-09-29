Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: disney, iron studios, snow white

Snow White Arrives with New Iron Studios Disney's Princess Statue

Iron Studios is back with some brand new Art Scale statues including a new Disney's Princess statue with Snow White

The detailed figure captures Snow White singing to a bluebird in her iconic colorful dress.

This 6.6" chibi-style statue joins Cinderella and Belle in Iron Studios’ Art Scale line.

Snow White statue is available now for pre-order at $69.99, with a June 2026 release date.

In 1937, Disney created the studio's first full-length animated feature with Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs. Snow White is a gentle, kind-hearted princess with a hopeful spirit and a passion for animals. However, jealous of Snow White's beauty, the Evil Queen orders a huntsman to kill her, but he cannot go through with it. Snow White finds herself fleeing into the forest and finds shelter in the cottage of seven dwarves: Doc, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, Bashful, Sneezy, and Dopey.

These dwarves grow to love and protect her, and now Snow White is taking some time for herself with Iron Studios' newest anime-inspired Disney Princess statue. Stanidg 6.6" tall, Snow White is depicted in her iconic, colorful dress as she sings to a bluebird that has landed on her hand. Iron Studios has adjusted her look to a more chibi style, and it will pair well with the previously revealed Cinderella and Belle anime-style statue. Pre-orders for Snow White are already live for $69.99 on the Iron Online Store with a June 2026 release date.

Snow White – Disney's Princess – Iron Studios

"Since 2012, Iron Studios has been developing and producing extremely detailed collectible figures, being the first Brazilian company with licensed products of the segment, 100% made for collectors. With an acclaimed number of fans worldwide, Iron Studios has been adding an audience that is increasingly demanding and attentive to the smallest detail, winning through some of its works by the most popular and strict collector forums and groups in the World."

"All professionals involved in the processes of creation and development of our figures, share the same passion as our clients, thus, we always seek the highest level of fidelity and perfectionism in each project. Using original references in figures derived from films and series, and creating unique pieces of original comic book characters, based on exclusive conceptual arts, produced by several established artists."

