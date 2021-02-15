Solo NY Accepts the Mission To Protect Your Tech and Collectible

Whether you are going to work or to the next convention, Solo NY has the perfect bag to protect your tech and collectibles. We have covered some of their other amazing bags in the past, and the company is back at it again. Thanks to Solo NY, we were able to get our hands on the Zone Hybrid Briefcase Backpack. This bag is part of their Black Ops collection that is specially designed for every adventure and made with some amazing and ultra-durable parachute material. The bag also has a slick aviator design and military-grade velcro so travelers can attach their own patches, customizing the back to their personality. This is a bag that is packed with compartments, zippers, and pouches that will gladly store anything to help you on your ongoing mission.

Unlike previous bags we have reviewed from Solo NY, this one is definitely designed to carry that special tech in your life. They hold any 15.6 laptops with ease in the padded compartment and an iPad or tablet in another specialty pocket. The Black Ops Zone Hybrid bag also has three ways of carrying options with the handles, removable/ adjustable shoulder strap, or backpack straps that can be hidden away. However, some travelers are looking for a great way to help with their hunting and collection missions, and this bag does just that. This bag does not hold many collectibles, but it is perfect for a simple hunt for most Hasbro boxed styled products.

This back is the perfect companion for your Black Ops collecting as it can hold about 3 Star Wars: The Black Series figure. I would say more or less 2.5 as it fits two older Black Series boxes and the new slanted box with ease. This observation, of course, will also include having your laptop as well as a book in the bag too. The front pocket can fit multiple CGC graded comics and even more bagged/boarded in the main storage area for comic book fans. I attempted to try McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Batman figure, but it only fit with an empty bag, so not recommended for more prominent hunting. Don't even try a Funko Pop, as you'll just come home to a crushed collectible if you plan on putting it in here. The Zone Hybrid bag is perfect for smaller figures like Power Rangers: Lightning Collection, G.I. Joe: Classified Series, and Star Wars: The Black Series.

Solo NY knows how to protect your tech and collectibles and make you look good while doing it. The Black Ops Military design is a great feature opening up more rugged members of the collecting community to hunt in style. From the added velcro for patches to the dozens of pouches, this is the bag that you will want for your simple travels for work or more. The parachute texture is sleek and comfortable, allowing it to be a comfortable partner for any mission you decide to go on. Collectors and travelers can find the Zone Hybrid Briefcase Backpack located here. Fans can also check out some of the other amazing bags that Solo NY has to offer, from duffle bags and tablet sleeves to tote bags and much more.