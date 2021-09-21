Space Jam: A New Legacy Bugs Bunny Arrives at Iron Studios

Bugs Bunny is back and hitting the court once again from the new film Space Jam: A New Legacy. This time, Iron Studios is taking their shot at the Looney Tunes with a new series of 1/10 Art Scale statues. Coming in at 7.4" tall, this limited edition statue showcases Bugs Bunny in his new Tune Squad uniform. The game of basketball has changed with upgrades, enhancements, and power-ups, and Iron Studios captures it all with a very fun and dynamic statue. The Space Jam statue can be shown with or without a basketball in hand and shows off a more realistic sculpt with textures fur on the statue.

I can imagine this is the only Space Jam statue we will see so I am curious what other Looney Tunes will come to Iron Studios. I hope we can start to see more of the Goon Squad teammates as it's one part of the movie have not really seen any collectibles. If anyone can capture those Goons hitting the court, it would be Iron Studios, so it will be nice to see what other statue they have up their sleeve if they decide to continue this line. The Space Jam: A New Legacy Bugs Bunny Art Scale 1/10 Statue from Iron Studios is priced at $119.99. He is set to dribble his way to the court between October – December 2022, and pre-orders are already live right here.

"One of the world's best-known cartoon characters joins the basketball icon, LeBron James, along with his old friends from Looney Tunes animations, on a virtual reality basketball court. They need to play a basketball game where, if they win, the prize will be their freedom and their way back to their world. Derived from the new Space Jam: A New Legacy movie, Iron Studios proudly presents its "Bugs Bunny Art Scale 1/10 – Space Jam: A New Legacy" statue, featuring the most iconic animation bunny of all time."

"Bugs Bunny will have an interchangeable arm (without the basketball) and, along with the figure of NBA star LeBron James, will be the first characters derived from "Space Jam: A New Legacy" to get their statues by Iron Studios. The items are sold separately, and they are already available for Pre-Order. The other players from this collection will come soon to add to this team. Follow the news on Iron Studios' social media, and if you have any questions, just need to ask: "Ehhh, What's up Doc?"!"

Features:

Limited edition

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Includes extra right hand without the ball

Product dimensions: 7.4 in (H) x 5.5 in (W) x 5.9 in (D)

Product Weight: 0.5 lbs

Released US: Third quarter of 2022