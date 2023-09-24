Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: image comics, McFarlane Toys, spawn

Spawn Comics Series Disruptor Figure Coming Soon from McFarlane

Step into Spawn’s Universe once again as McFarlane Toys is back with even more devilish 7” scale figures like Disruptor

Disruptor is one of the Hellspawn creatures that serve the demonic ruler Malebolgia in the Spawn universe from Image Comics. He first appeared in Spawn #18, and before he was Disruptor, he was Jason Wynn, Al Simmons's Boss and once friend. His betrayal solidified him as an enemy of Spawn, and he has been a formidable enemy with supernatural powers and abilities. McFarlane Toys has unveiled that this deadly villain is joining their growing 7" action figure line. His demonic armored suit has been nicely captured, and he comes with an extra pair of hands, electric effects, a rock, and a display base. Disruptor is one of many unique Hellspawn characters that Todd McFarlane has introduced into the Spawn comics. It is nice to see more of these Hellspawns getting the figure treatment from McFarlane Toys, and with all the Al Simmon Spawn figures out there, fans could use some more villains in their collection. Disruptor is set for an October 2023 release with a price of $24.99, and pre-orders are already live right here.

"At one time, Jason Wynn was considered Al Simmons's Boss and friend. Little did Al know that Wynn was plotting Al's death as a sacrifice to Malebolgia. After Al returned as Spawn, Jason Wynn schemed and planned but continually lost to Spawn. After spending time trapped in Hell, he was then freed by a Mysterious Benefactor and returned to Earth as Disruptor! Now able to wield the powers of Hell itself, he serves on the Court of Priests."

Product Features:

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based off Todd McFarlane's Spawn Comic Series

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play

Disruptor includes alternate hands, energy effects and a base

Featured in Spawn themed window boxed packaging

Collect all McFarlane Toys Spawn figures

