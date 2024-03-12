Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Animal Warriors, kickstarter

Spero Studios Announces Animal Warriors of the Kingdom Primal Series 2

Sphero is back at Kickstarter as they debut their newest wave with Animal Warriors of the Kingdom Primal Series 2

Article Summary Sphero launches Animal Warriors Kingdom Primal Series 2 on Kickstarter.

New wave includes reptiles, brawlers, females, and speedsters.

Series 2 features pinless joints and over 95% new armor parts.

Back campaign now for Oct 2024 release; early backers enjoy discounts.

Spero is back at it again as they jump into the jungle with a brand new wave of Animal Warriors of the Kingdom Primal Series figures. Series 1 was a huge success on Kickstarter and they are back once again with another set of figures adding new body types, weapons, and new armor. This crowdfunding campaign will consist of multiple waves of figures which will include reptiles, brawlers, females, and speedsters, which include some new animal species. On top of that, all of the Animal Warriors of the Kingdom Primal Series 2 figures Will feature pinless joints, adding more realism to each design.

Kicking things off first are new Reptiles with Corvias the Gladiator, Gresch the Chameleon, and the Varanidae Heavy Infantry (who unlocks at $120,000). New Animal Warriors Brawlers are also here with the mighty Lion known as King Hannibal, the ape brute Kah Lee Prime, and the bulldog pirate Grimes. Fans can then make way for new female warriors with the monkey Mother Mala, Lady Jadoo, and the lioness Jessa. Last but not least and my favorite classification is the Speedster warriors with Kanji, the rabbit archer, and the cyborg space pirate fox; Captain Boone. Each figure is priced at $35, they are set for an October 2024 release and can be back right now. As of now, the Kickstarter has already succeeded its $99,000 goal with 35 days left and more tiers to unlock, so check out the full campaign today.

Animal Warriors of the Kingdom Primal Series 2

"Primal Series Collection Two offers four all-new body types, weapon accessories, and over 95% new armor parts! Series Two will consist of multiple waves featuring Reptile, Brawler, Female, and Speedster body types. Each figure will include all new weapons and almost the entire figure assortment will feature brand new armor (with the exception of the Reptile warriors who have salvaged a few trophies from their fallen opponents!) All figures will also feature pinless joints and several will include added calf cuts."

"Standard Figure $33 – This reward tier contains 1 item. (Retail value $35). This reward tier will allow the backer to pick their choice of any single unlocked standard figure. The list of choices will be subject to changed based on which figures unlock during the Kickstarter period. *REST OF THE WORLD backers will be charged shipping based on actually shipping cost when the product is ready to ship."

