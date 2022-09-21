Spider-Gwen Thwips To Sentinel with New Into the Spider-Verse Figure

Sentinel enters the Spider-Verse once again with a new Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse figure. Spider-Gwen has arrived and is swinging on into action with a brand new figure capturing her animated style from the hit Sony Pictures film. Gwen Stacy has really gained a lot of popularity in past couple of years and this is a figure fans have been demanding. Spider-Gwen is not alone here, as Spider-Ham is also joining in on the fun with a wacky yet adorable minifigure. This SV-Action figure set is more than just two figures as the accessories take Gwen and Ham to a whole new level. Not only can Spider-Man fans show if Ghost Spider suited up, but you can showcase her in her school uniform as well. Spider-Ham is oddly enough loaded with parts as well with swappable hands, heads, and accessories. If you love Spider-Gwen or Into the Spider-Verse then this set is for you and it is priced at $169.99. These webslingers are set to arrive in April 2023, and pre-orders are already live and located here.

"Based on the hit movie "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse", Sentinel is excited to present Spider-Gwen & Spider-Ham as the next release of their new SV-Action figure series! Spider-Gwen is a fully articulated figure which allows you to replicate various cool and vivid battle scenes just as seen in the movie. She comes with a huge selection of optional parts including multiple face and hand parts for a wide array of posing."

Other Figures not included

Product Features

Spider-Gwen: 5.12 inches (13cm)

Spider-Ham: 2.17 inches (5.50cm)

Made of plastic

From the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse movie

Highly detailed

Fully articulated

Box Contents

Spider-Gwen figure Interchangeable hands 2 Masked heads 2 Unmasked heads 2 Hair parts Interchangeable torso part Phone Folded hood part Web effects

Spider-Ham figure Interchangeable arms 2 Heads Hammer Camera

