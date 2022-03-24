Spider-Man Amazing Fantasy #15 Funko Pop Comic Cover Debuts

I backed off from collecting Funko a while back, but I continue to appreciate what they create and what they deliver. One of their newest lines continues to go strong with the new and unique Pop Vinyl Cover Albums. Starting with iconic music albums, this line consists of a newly designed Pop that is protected with a case with a special themed backdrop. Funko has extended this design to more franchises and genres with Video Games, Movies, and my personal favorite, Comic Books. The Pop Comic Covers show off iconic and classic Marvel and DC Comics with newly sculpted Pops to take the comic collectible to new levels. Funko has revealed an Exclusive Pop Comic Cover is dropping for Walmart Con with Spider-Man!

There are not a lot of these Comic Cover Pops out there, with a couple being Batman, Superman, and Scarlet Witch. Now Spider-Man is getting his time to shine with a tribute for Amazing Fantasy #15, which is perfect since 2022 marks the 60th anniversary of Spider-Mans debut. Standing 10.75" tall, Spider-Man is captured swinging into action with his classic Marvel Comics suit with webbing design and all. The Funko Pops Comic Covers can be hung on the wall, and it will be an excellent collectible for any web-slinging fan. Pre-orders for the Walmart Exclusive Funko Pop! Cover Art: Marvel Amazing Spider-Man are live right here for $19.88, with a July 2022 release.

"Boost your comic collection by securing this exclusive Pop! Comic Covers which features Pop! Spider-Man and the 1962 Amazing Fantasy Volume 15 cover art packaged together in a protective case that can be hung on a wall. Reel in this iconic comic book cover for your collection with Pop! Comic Covers Spider-Man. Vinyl figure is approximately 4-inches tall. Approximate dimensions of protective case: 7"W x 10.75"H x 3.25"D."