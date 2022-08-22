We Uncover the Mystery of the Exclusive Mtn Dew Baja Deep Dive

Mtn Dew kicked off the Summer of 2022 with their delicious Treasures of Baja Blast campaign. This campaign consisted of the return of the infamous Baja Blast flavor to shelves in a bottle and can form. This drink is exclusive to Taco Bell, but on special occasions, it returns to shelves, and it is always a great time. This year was a little different as more Baja treasure was uncovered with two new flavors and a new product. Baja Mango Gem and Baja Gold joined the Baja fever this year as well Mtn Dew Energy is getting a Baja Blast flavor. However, there was more in the depths of lucky Dew Nation members with the mysterious tease of Mtn Dew Baja Deep Dive. This Mystery Flavored drink is a never-before-released flavor, and we have one in hand!

Thanks to our friends at Mtn Dew, we have searched across Baja Island and found pure, unfiltered treasure! They did not hold back on the press packaging for this beauty which looks like it has come right to us from Davy Jones Locker. Baja Deep Dive is a gorgeous-looking purple can with some truly precious art that captures that darkness of the sea. Only 18,000 cases of these bad boys will be dished out to lucky Mtn Dew fans for entering the Treasures of Baja Island Sweepstakes, which they can do right here. I just had to taste the secrets of what Baja Deep Dive contained, and I was not expecting what was to come.

Mtn Dew Baja Blast is easily one of my favorite flavors of Dew, but this treasure is not my favorite Dew of all time. Secrets are hidden in the can's designs, giving us a hint of what delicious flavor hides within its wall. The best way to describe the flavor would be if Baja Blast and the classic and discounted flavor of Mtn Dew Pitch Black had a baby. The sweet grape flavor is enhanced by the tropical stylings of Baja Blast! A treasure like this does not deserve to be locked away and deserves to be unearthed for the fans. Mtn Dew has outdone themselves this time, and Dew Nation needs to experience this discovery for themselves before the Summer ends!