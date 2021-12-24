Spider-Man Black and Gold Suit Arrives from Diamond Select Toys

If you have seen Spider-Man: No Way Home, then you know that the highly promoted Black and Gold suit was very misleading. This suit has its time to shine, while I doubt we will ever see it again, Diamond Select Toys reveals their next 7" Marvel Select figure. This shopDisney exclusive figure is beautifully sculpted with the black and gold deco perfectly complementing each other. This figure is a deluxe version and will include eight swappable hands and will also come with two weblines that will help showcase the webslinger in action. Featuring 16 points of articulation, Spider-Man collectors will not want to miss out on owning this incredible figure, with fans already being able to purchase it right here for $29.99. Be sure to catch Spider-Man: No Way Home in theaters right now for one of the biggest on-screen spider events of the century.

Spider-Man Black Suit Spider-Man: No Way Home Collector Edition Action Figure – Marvel Select by Diamond – 7" – Diamond Select Toys and ShopDisney.com Launch Exclusive Spider-Man: No Way Home Action Figure with Spider-Man: No Way Home out in theaters, the answer to dozens of questions have finally been revealed. One of the biggest questions was "What's up with the new suit?" Peter Parker's sleek, stylish black-and-gold costume is one of the highlights of the new film, and now it's an all-new Marvel Select action figure!"

"This 7-inch figure features detailed sculpting and paint applications, as well as 16 points of articulation, and it includes 8 interchangeable hands and two weblines! It comes packaged in display-ready Select action figure packaging, with side-panel artwork. It is now available at shopdisney.com, along with other exclusive Marvel Select action figures, including Loki, Taskmaster, the Winter Soldier and Sam Wilson as Captain America!"