Build Harry Potter and Remus Lupin's Patronus with LEGO's Newest Set Enter the Wizarding World of Harry Potter with the help of LEGO as they reveal a new set of construction sets that are filled with magic

LEGO is bringing the magic of Harry Potter to life with a beautiful assortment of new sets. It was not long ago that we saw the new Diagon Alley: Weasleys' Wizard Wheezes set seen here. It looks like LEGO is unleashing the power of the Expecto Patronum spell with an impressive new 754 piece set. Wizards and witches will be Abel to build the Patrons of either Remus Lupin or Harry Potter in this set, showing off their ghostly look like matching minifigures. Harry's stag stands at a whopping 11.5" tall, has a display base, and attachable magic pieces. The translucent light-blue elements bring the magic of these designs to life, and fans will be able to cast this spell in June 2023. Harry Potter fans can find this set right here for $69.99, and pre-orders arrive June 1, 2023. Stay tuned for more magical set arriving with like a brick built Dobby, Battle of Hogwarts, Quidditch Truck, and more!

LEGO Unleashes the Power of Expecto Patronum

"Build and rebuild protection from the Dementors™ with this spellbinding 2-in1 LEGO® Harry Potter™ Expecto Patronum display set (76414) for ages 14 and up. It features the bricks to build either Harry Potter's Patronus or Professor Remus Lupin's wolf Patronus. Each model option features translucent light-blue elements for a magical effect, posable legs and an integrated display stand with decorative elements and space for a minifigure."

"An inspirational gift idea for creative Harry Potter fans, the set includes a Remus Lupin minifigure and a Harry Potter minifigure with a new-for-June-2023 wand accessory element – attach LEGO elements to the wand to create a 'spell-casting' effect."