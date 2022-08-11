Spider-Man Comes to D23 with Exclusive Gold Member Pin Set

Disney's upcoming D23 convention is not far away, and it will be a great time for Marvel, Star Wars, and Disney. With a big event like this, you have to expect some exclusive collectibles will also be arriving. One of those exclusives has been revealed with a very spectacular, sensational, and Amazing pin set. This year marks the 60th Anniversary of Spider-Man, and D23 is celebrating it with a very limited and pricey pin set. Limited to only 1,200 pieces, this exclusive 9 piece Spider-Man pin set captures the web-slinging history over the years. From exciting costume changes to some of the other web-slinging heroes, this D23 set has it all. The pin set will include:

Retro (1962)

Spider-Ham (1983)

Symbiote Suit (1984)

Spider-Armor (1993)

Classic (2000)

Iron Spider (2006)

Noir (2009)

Miles Morales (2011)

Ghost-Spider (2015)

This whole set is incredible, and the only downside is that the D23-Exclusive Marvel's Spider-Man 60th Anniversary Pin Set is $99.99. $100 for a set of pins is a little steep for me, but I do know that pin collecting is a big operation. It is nice to see Miles, Spider-Gwen, and Spidey Noir make the cut and get immortalized in the legacy of Spider-Man. If you love pins, love Spidey, and are a D23 Gold Member, then be sure not to miss out on owning this unique set. Members can purchase theirs right here, and make sure you log in with the Disney account tied to your D23 Gold Membership to purchase. Thwip.

"Swing into the action and celebrate 60 amazing years of everyone's favorite web-slinger, Spider-Man! This D23 Gold Member exclusive set of nine pins celebrate iconic Spider-Man looks from his six-decade history, from Peter Parker's Marvel Comics debut in 1962, to Ghost Spider's memorable run. Showing off some of Marvel's most quintessential Spider variants, this pin set is sure to spin a web of interest and delight for any fan! Created exclusively for D23 Gold Members. To purchase, log in to shopDisney.com with the Disney account tied to your D23 Gold Membership. Not a D23 Gold Member? Click here to join."

Limited edition of 1,200

Exclusive to D23 Gold Members

Features Nine Spider-variant pins including, Retro Spider-Man (1962), Spider-Ham (1983), Symbiote Suit (1984), Spider-Armor (1993), Classic (2000), Iron Spider (2006), Noir (2009), Miles Morales (2011), and Ghost-Spider (2015)

Official D23 stamp featured on back

Hard enamel cloisonné infill

Nickel finish metal base, with raised nickel elements and laser-engraved detailing

Mickey Mouse icon pin backs

Comes in a specialty designed "Beyond Amazing" tin, celebrating 60 amazing years of Spider-Man, with the pins displayed on a backer with city wall inspired motif. Backer also features the names of each pin and the Spider-Man variant's respective year of debut