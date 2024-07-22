Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, marvel, spider-man

Spider-Man Enters the Endgame with New Iron Spider Hot Toys Release

Hot Toys has stepped into the kitchen and is cooking up some heat with some brand new 1/6 scale figures like Spider-Man from Endgame

At the end of Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man, played by Tom Holland, returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe following his resurrection from the Snap. He reunites with the Avengers and the other heroes of Earth to help Iron Man during the climactic battle against Thanos. Fighting alongside some iconic heroes to save the universe, Spider-Man is still wearing his Iron Man suit from Avengers: Infinity War. Hot Toys is now bringing this version of the legendary webslinger to life with not one but two new 1/6 scale figures. The figure will include a masked and unmasked Peter Park head sculpt, which has a rolling eyes feature.

Hot Toys has also included the four Stark Tech pincers as well that can be magnetically attached to the figure which can also be removed. Other Spider-Man included accessories are swappable hands, a rocky display base, a Nano Gauntlet, a flying Mjolnir, and a few web effects. An Artisan Edition is also coming that has rooted hair if you want more flowing hair with your figure and is a Hot Toys exclusive with only 3,500 pieces offered. Pre-orders will arrive soon on Sideshow Collectibles with a Q3-Q4 2025 release.

Iron Spider Swings into Action with New Marvel Hot Toys

"Hey, Peter Parker, got something for me?" Spider-Man is back for the snap and helps the heroes to defeat Thanos and his Black Order. The friendly neighborhood Spider-Man will have to use his wit, strength, and Spider Sense to help the other heroes stop the warlord from enacting his master plan to collect all the powerful Infinity Stones."

"Hot Toys is thrilled to introduce the Artisan Edition of 1/6th scale Iron Spider collectible figure depicting his appearance from the finale battle in Avengers: Endgame. The employment of a specialized hair implantation technique utilizing wool material to faithfully replicate Peter Parker's unruly, disheveled hairstyle demonstrates an impressive level of craftsmanship and attention to detail. This is a Hot Toys Exclusive item with limited quantity of 3,500 pieces only in selected markets."

