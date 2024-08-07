Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, spider-man

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Blonde Peter Arrives at Hasbro

Get ready to step Across the Spider-Verse once again as Hasbro has unenvied a brand new set of Spider-Man figures from the animated film

Article Summary Hasbro unveils new Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse figures, featuring Blonde Peter Parker from Earth-1610

6-inch collectible figure includes masked and unmasked head sculpts, plus swappable hands for versatile display

Pre-orders for Marvel Legends figures open August 8, 2024, with a release set for Fall 2024, priced at $24.99

Marvel Legends Series captures Spider-Verse characters with premium details, articulation, and display options

In Into the Spider-Verse, fans were originally introduced to a brand-new Spider-Man from Earth-1610. This web-slinger is an experienced and seasoned superhero who is at the peak of his career. This variant of Peter Parker is adored by the public and has somehow managed to balance his superhero duties with a healthy personal life. However, his world is thrown into chaos when he encounters Kingpin's collider and the arrival of Miles Morales. Tragically, this version of Peter Parker is what puts Miles down the right path, and now he is back thanks to Hasbro.

A new wave of Across the Spider-Verse Marvel Legends figures are on the way from Hasbro including Blonde Peter. Return this Peter Parker to his glory days with a brand new release that comes with masked and unmasked head sculpts and a pair of swappable hands. This is an Into the Spider-Verse figure that is long overdue, and he is set for a Fall 2024 release. Pre-orders arrive on August 8, 2024, at 1 PM online, including Hasbro Pulse for $24.99.

Step Into the Spider-Verse with Peter Parker and Hasbro

"With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. With the Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. From figures to vehicles to premium roleplay items, the Marvel Legends Series offers elite character-inspired product for Marvel fans and collectors. Additional figures each sold separately. Subject to availability."

6-INCH-SCALE COLLECTIBLE SPIDER-VERSE FIGURE: Peter Parker arrives at Marvel Legends with this premium 6-inch-scale action figure inspired by Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

INSPIRED BY SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE: This Marvel Legends Peter Parker figure features deco inspired by his appearance in the movie!

PREMIUM DETAILING AND ARTICULATION: The Marvel Legends Series figure is highly posable for display and play and features sculpt and deco inspired by the distinct Spider-Verse visual style!

MARVEL UNIVERSE IN 6-INCH SCALE: Look for other Hasbro Marvel Legends Series figures inspired by Marvel Entertainment (Additional figures each sold separately. Subject to availability.)

