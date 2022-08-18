Spider-Man Master Craft Leopardon Statue Unveiled by Beast Kingdom

The Beyond Amazing event continues as companies continue to showcase the legacy of Spider-Man for his 60th Anniversary. That is 60 years of villains, iconic stories, new costumes, and plenty of different versions to arrive. One of which is the Japanese Spider-Man that hit TV series in Japan in 1978 with an interesting take on the hero. This version of Spidey has a companion spaceship that turns into a giant robot named Leopardon! This version of Spider-Man even made it into the comics during the iconic and amazing Spider-Verse storyline. Beast Kingdom is bringing this legendary Spidey mech to life with its newest Master Craft statue. Coming in at 16.5" tall, Leopardon is featured tall of his glory right from the hit series and will be limited to only 3,000 pieces! The Mecha comes in at $249.99, is set for a July 2023 release and pre-orders are live right here.

"In 1978, Toei company of Japan released one of the most exciting and unique versions of Spider-Man to ever have graced the movie screens. Mixing Marvel's web-slinging hero with giant robotic machines, called 'Mecha', fans were introduced to a unique take unlike anything seen before. After being bitten by a radioactive spider, biker Takuya Yamashiro transforms into the superhero Spider-Man."

"Teaming up with Interpol, Spider-Man battles the evil forces of the Iron Cross Army. Having been gifted a special suit, Spider-Man is able to access a spaceship called the Marveller, which in-turn can transform into the mighty robot called Leopardon. Standing at over 60 meters in height and weighing a massive 25,000 tons, the Leopardon carries a number of weapons including the majestic Vigor Sword! A titan ready for any battle!"

"Beast Kingdom's 'Entertainment Experience Brand' is ready to unleash the classic Leopardon under the Master Craft series of high-end statues. Standing at 42cm in height, the detailed design is a perfect recreation of the Spider-Man themed Mecha. The signature 'Vigor' sword is accompanies by the classic gold and black accents, included also on the detailed shield as well as the body. Limited to only 3,000 pieces worldwide, the intricate design gives fans the perfect collector's, item fit for any high-end collector. Order yours from an exclusive Beast Kingdom outlet today."