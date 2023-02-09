The Boys Queen Maeve Arrives at Star Ace Toys with New 1/6 Figure Coming right out of the hit television series The Boys, Star Ace Toys has revealed a new 1/6 scale figure is on the way with a true Queen

Fans are patiently waiting for The Boys Season 4 as it is shaping up to be on elf the bodies scenes yet. It is crazy to think how The Boys can top Herogasm, but it looks like we will just have to wait and see. Fans of the hit dark superhero show have a new figure to add to their growing collection as Queen Maeve is ready for action. Star Ace Toys has unveiled their latest 1/6 scale The Boys figure as this powerful Supe is ready to save the day. The figure will include a seamless body as well as a fantasy head sculpt of Dominique McElligott. She stands 12" tall, has 30 points of articulation and is packed with like-life detail right from the Amazon Prime TV Show. Queen Maeve has rooted hair, and her design comes to life right off the screen. A nice set of accessories are included with our heroine with a variety of hands, a phone, a martini, and her sword. Star Ace also included a set of power effects as well as a display base with effect rods. The Boys collectors will be able to snag up this beauty for $349 and she is set for an August 2023 release. Pre-orders are live right here, and she will join Homelander and Billy Butcher in the lineup.

Queen Maeve Brings Power and Beauty to Star Ace Toys

"The Boys – Queen Maeve (Deluxe Version) 1/6 Scale Figure – This sixth scale figure of Queen Maeve features a seamless body and has over 30 points of articulation. The head sculpt features an officially approved authentic likeness of Dominique McElligott as Queen Maeve with rooted hair. She is wearing a detailed costume and carries her signature sword."

The Queen Maeve Deluxe Sixth Scale Figure features:

Sixth scale Seamless body (approximately 30 cm tall) with over 30 points of articulation

Fully realized authentic likeness of Dominique McElligott as Queen Maeve in the Amazon Prime TV show "The Boys" (2021)

The portraits are specially hand painted and feature detailed skin texture and accurate facial expressions

Head

– One (1) portrait with normal expression with rooted hair

– One (1) Seamless Body with over 30 points of articulation

– One (1) pair of open hands

– One (1) pair of fist hands

– One (1) pair of sword hands

– One (1) rude gesture hand

– One (1) Queen Maeve uniform with printed detail

– One (1) set of forearm bracers

– One (1) Queen Maeve emblem

– One (1) arm band

– One (1) Pair of Boots

– One (1) sword

– One (1) martini glass

– One (1) mobile phone

– One (1) hairband

Figure Stand