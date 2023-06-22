Posted in: Collectibles, S.H. Figuarts | Tagged: figuarts, marvel, spider-man

Spider-Man: No Way Home Final Suit Swings on in with S.H.Figuarts

Coming to life from the final moments of No Way Home, a new Spider-Man figure is on the way from Figuarts with the new red and blue suit

It is still pretty crazy about the lack of Spider-Man: No Way Home collectibles, even though the film dropped in December of 2021. Hasbro only just released their Spider-Man Marvel Legends Three Peter set this month. However, all is not lost as Tamashii Nations has been hard at work giving fans some impressive figures from their S.H.Figuarts line. We have seen all three Peters and even the arrival of some villains like Green Goblin (here). A new Spider-Man figure has arrived at the final suit from No Way Home is finally coming to life! The Red & Blue Suit is an iconic costume for the webslinger and we did not get a crazy look at it in the dial scene, but now it is here is 6" format. The bright red, metallic blue, and the new updated Spider logo are beautifully captured here. Spider-Man will come with swappable eyes, webs, and more, making this a truly unique costume that might be the best live-action costume to date. Pre-orders will arrive on 6/23 with a January 2024 release date, and he can be seen right here.

S.H.Figuarts Spider-Man Red and Blue Suit (No Way Home)

"Spider-Man" in his new suit, fitted with a new determination, is now available at S.H.Figuarts! A new suit with a design closer to the origin is reproduced with the latest proportions and modeling! The attached spider web allows you to reproduce the action pose of the web swing in the play!"

"With a movable mechanism filled with the know-how of S.H.Figuarts, which has made many American comics, special effects, and anime works into a three-dimensional hero, you can fully reproduce Spider-Man's unique acrobatic action poses! In addition, it comes with an effect that reproduces the "web" which is synonymous with Spider-Man. It is an action figure series that you can enjoy by reproducing various movie scenes such as moving scenes and battle scenes using the web!"

