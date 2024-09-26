Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, Spinmaster

SpinMaster Reveals New DC Comics Batman Ultimate Batmobile Playset

SpinMaster gives DC kids the Ultimate Batman collectible with the Transforming Batmobile playset that turns into the Batcave

Batman Day has arrived, but the fun of the Dark Knight does not need to end there, and Spin Master is here to make sure of it. Take your adventures throughout Gotham with the DC Comics Batman Ultimate Transforming Batmobile Playset. Measuring 18" long in Batmobile form, this transforming playset takes the fight to Gotham's criminals in style with a more modern take on Batman hot ride. The car will have 20+ lights and sounds, a missile launcher, and is a companion to Spin Master's impressive 4" DC Comics action figure line. Things then go up a notch as young and old DC fans can turn the car into a commander center with the Batcomputer, Armory, and even a jail cell for when you catch the big bads.

A 4" Batman figure with bat-glider will also be included, and he can fit inside the Batmobile's cockpit. Who needs multiple palest when you can get a sweet 2 in 1 right here and with two iconic Bat-locations. The Transforming Batmobile might be the exact DC Comics gift your kids need this holiday and it can be found in stores like Target right now for $59.99. Be sure to round up some of the other Spin Master 4" figures as well, like the Joker and Robin, for even more fun.

DC Comics Batman Ultimate Transforming Batmobile Playset

"Zoom into action with the Ultimate Transforming Batmobile Playset, where the Batmobile car chases become a strategizing command center at the push of a button! This versatile 2-in-1 playset is a young Gotham City defender's dream, offering the classic thrill of Batman's adventures with a modern twist. Watch as the Batmobile comes to life with vibrant LED lights and an array of 20+ sounds!"

ULTIMATE 2-in-1 TRANSFORMING BATMOBILE: Engage in the thrill of the chase with the Ultimate Transforming Batmobile! This action-packed playset transforms from a Batmobile into a command center!

LIGHTS AND SOUNDS: Experience thrilling action with 20+ sounds and LED lights that bring this playset to life, adding realism and excitement to your Batman adventures!

EXCLUSIVE 4-INCH BATMAN FIGURE: The Ultimate Transforming Batmobile Playset comes with an exclusive 4-inch Batman action figure and Glider, that fits perfectly into the cockpit of the vehicle for immersive play!

