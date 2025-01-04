Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Pac Man, sprayground

Sprayground Hits the Arcade in Style with New Pac-Man Mystery Bags

Sprayground is diving into nostalgia as they are bringing the classic video game world of Pac-Man to life with 5 new mystery bags

Backpacks showcase Blinky, Pinky, Inky, Clyde, and a glow-in-the-dark special edition.

Blind bag concept adds excitement; each purchase is a nostalgic surprise for fans.

Grab your $99.99 Sprayground x Pac-Man bag on Zumiez now, blending retro vibes with style.

Pac-Man is back in the spotlight as the new Amazon Prime Secret Level animated anthology series swept gamers off their feet. The PAc-Man episode was indeed a wicked reimagining of the hit classic arcade game, adding new depth and horror to the franchise. While that version of the game is getting made with Shadow Labyrinth, you sometimes can not mess with the classic. Sprayground is doing just that as they have revealed their newest limited-edition Pac-Man collection. Get ready for a mystery as gamers and fans can return to the legendary game and uncover one of five unique backpacks featuring the iconic ghosts from the game.

Blinky, Pinky, Inky, and Clyde are ready for some fun, with each bag coming in a blind bag, so collectors are not sure what ghost they will be getting. To make things even better, there is a fifth bag with a special glow-in-the-dark white bag, showing the ghosts after Pac-Man eats a pellet. Each bag captures the retro charm of the classic arcade game with a shark bit cut at the bottom. The Sprayground x PAC-MAN Ghost Backpack Mystery Bag is priced at $99.99 each and can be purchased right now.

"Sprayground, the world's leading travel fashion brand, is teaming up with one of the most iconic video games in history – PAC-MAN. The exclusive collaboration celebrates the legacy of PAC-MAN through a limited-edition series of mystery bags that promises to excite fans of both brands with a dash of fun, nostalgia, and surprise."

"The PAC-MAN x Sprayground mystery bags feature five backpacks in different colors: blue, pink, red, orange, and a special white version that glows in the dark. Adding a playful twist, fans won't know which color they will receive until they open the bag, heightening the excitement and making each purchase a unique experience. Each bag in the collection features Sprayground's signature style, blending PAC-MAN's retro vibe with the brand's iconic, street-inspired edge. The backpacks are decorated with PAC-MAN and GHOST designs alongside Sprayground's signature shark bite cut."

