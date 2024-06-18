Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged: disney, RSVLTS, The Goofy Movie

Stand Out with RSVLTS New Disney's A Goofy Movie Collection

It is time for a cross country road trip to see Powerline as RSVLTS has unveiled their latest apparel collection featuring The Goofy Movie

Article Summary RSVLTS unveils new A Goofy Movie apparel including shirts, shorts, and hats.

The collection features iconic characters and moments from the film.

Apparel comes in sizes XS to 4XL, in unisex and women’s styles.

Get your Goofy Movie gear now on RSVLTS.com with the Kunuflex material.

Attention, Goof Troop! RSVLTS is back and enhancing summer already as they have announced their latest Disney collection. It is time for school to end and to hit teh road with good ole Goofy as A Goofy Movie is coming to life and in glorious fashion. This new collection is loaded with all the styles RSVLTS fans have come to know and love, with four new Kunuflex Button-Downs, two Hybrid Shorts, a new crewneck, and a matching hat. All your favorite moments from the classic film have arrived in your wardrobe, from cheezy towers to the legendary pop star Powerline! Headlining this A Goofy Movie collection is "Powerline," which is not only getting a Button-Down but matching Hybrid Shorts, a crewneck, and a snapback that will have you truly Stand Out!

Powerline is not the only one that is bringing some class to RSVLS A Goofy Movie as it is time for some "Chedda Whizzy"! One of Max's best friends, Bobby Zimuruski, is bringing his love for cheese wiz and his leaning tower of cheeza right to your style this summer. Fans can even add a matching pair of Hybrid Shorts to the mix, which will easily help you show off Perfect Cast as you rock out to, Eye to Eye. For A Goofy Movie fans who want to relax on their summer break, then "The Open Road" is for you, showing a nice montage of Max and Goofy's road trip that will surely have you singing along. Lastly, "The Whole Goofin' Gang" Button-Down ends the show, which features friends, love interests, Bigfoot, and most importantly, Lester's Possum Park!

Fall in love with one of Disney's greatest animated films to date all over again with an RSVLTS collection fans will not want to miss. A Goofy Movie fans can snag up one button-down, a whole outfit, or the entire collection right now on RSVLTS.com. Sizes are offered from XS to 4XL and will be in classic (unisex) and women's styles/sizes, with all designs being on RSVLTS signature Kunuflex material.

