Posted in: Collectibles, Star Ace Toys | Tagged: godzilla, star ace toys

Star Ace Announces New Godzilla vs. Kong Mechagodzilla LED Statue

X-Plus and Star Ace have teamed up once again for a new soft vinyl statue of Mechagodzilla from the 2021 film Godzilla vs Kong

Article Summary Discover the new LED Mechagodzilla statue from Star Ace, inspired by the 2021 film Godzilla vs. Kong.

Standing 12” tall with a 20” length, this detailed vinyl figure is crafted by X-Plus and Star Ace Toys.

Mechagodzilla features intricate details and LED lighting, making it a must-have for collectors.

Pre-order now for a dynamic display piece with striking finishes and metallic accents for $428.99.

In Godzilla vs. Kong, Mechagodzilla emerges as a deadly threat that has been driving the King of the Monsters mad. He was designed to assert human dominance over the Titans and was designed by Apex Cybernetics. They used some of the leftover remains of King Ghidorah's neural system to bring it to life but were not expecting it to gain its own sentience. Mechagodzilla boasts advanced weaponry. It took the entirely of both Godzilla and Kong to take down this monstrosity to sea the world from a truly uncontrollable creation.

The fury of Mechagodzila is now coming back once again as X-Plus and Star Ace Toys debut their latest soft vinyl figure. Standing roughly 12" tall, this robotic titan will feature a 20" length with tons of mechanical that Apex Cybernetics has carefully crafted. To make things more interesting, Star Ace has included LED elements as well, allowing Mechagodzilla to light up your Godzilla collection to truly new heights. Pre-orders for the Godzilla vs Kong Mechagodzilla Deluxe vinyl are already live for a mighty $428.99 with a Q2 2025 release.

Godzilla vs. Kong Mechagodzilla – Star Ace Toys

"Introducing the stunning X-Plus and Star Ace soft vinyl statue of Mechagodzilla from the epic 2021 film "Godzilla vs. Kong"! Standing an impressive 30 cm tall, this meticulously crafted collectible captures the mechanical marvel in all its glory, showcasing intricate details and a dynamic pose that fans of the franchise will adore."

"The statue features high-quality soft vinyl construction, ensuring durability and a striking finish that brings Mechagodzilla to life. With its fierce expression and expertly painted metallic accents, this piece is a must-have for any serious collector or Godzilla aficionado. But that's not all! The deluxe version of this statue takes your display to the next level with an eye-catching light-up feature. Illuminate your collection and watch as Mechagodzilla's menacing glow enhances its imposing presence, creating a captivating focal point in any room."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!