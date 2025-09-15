Posted in: Collectibles, Statue | Tagged: Harryhausen, star ace toys

Star Ace Unveils Harryhausen's Pteranodon from The Valley of Gwangi

Star Ace Toys unveils their newest monster from their Harryhausen collection with the Pteranodon from The Valley of Gwangi

The Valley of Gwangi (1969) is a cult-favorite fantasy western that puts cowboys against the jaws of dinosaurs. The film featured groundbreaking stop-motion animation by legendary effects artist Ray Harryhausen. Set in a remote Mexican valley, the film follows a group of rodeo performers who discover a hidden land filled with prehistoric creatures. Among the stars of the valley is Gwangi, an iconic stop-motion dinosaur, showing these creatures coming to life for audiences, unlike anything before. The film featured a few dinos with a fierce Allosaurus, but a memorable sequence with a Pteranodon that Harryhausen meticulously brought to life with his animation.

Star Ace Toys is now stepping into The Valley of Gwangi as they continue their Harryhausen Stop Motion Collection with a new Pteranodon statue. At 8.6" tall, this statue recreates the infamous stop-motion dinosaur in great detail as it drops off a new meal for its babies. Every element of this statue is nicely crafted with leathery textures, painted deco, and an old-school stop-motion design. The Valley of Gwangi awaits with the Harryhausen Pteranodon Diorama, which is up for pre-order at $184 and will be released in March 2026.

Star Ace Toys – Ray Harryhausen Pteranodon (The Valley of Gwangi)

"Bring a classic Ray Harryhausen moment to your shelf with Star Ace's new Pteranodon Diorama from the Ray Harryhausen Collection. Standing 22cm tall and expertly crafted in polyresin, this dramatic scene captures the Pteranodon in mid-flight, wings spread wide as it grips a mini Loana in its talons. A clear support rod suspends the creature above a craggy nest, where two eager hatchlings wait below, amplifying the sense of motion and peril."

"From the leathery wing textures and sharp claws to the expressive baby Pteranodons and layered rocky base, every detail pays homage to Harryhausen's legendary stop-motion magic. Striking, cinematic, and meticulously painted, this is a centerpiece diorama that brings vintage adventure roaring to life. Don't miss your chance to add this Pteranodon Attack Scene Diorama to your Ray Harryhausen collection today!"

