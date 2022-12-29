Star Ace Unveils New Ray Harryhausen Statue with the Snake Woman

The legacy of stop motion animation continues at Star Ace Toys as they debut their newest Ray Harryhausen's 100th Anniversary Collection statue. We are traveling all the way back to 1958 with the movie The Seven Voyages of Sinbad for this newest release. Naga the Snake Woman is back and ready to add some sinister beauty to your stop-motion collection. The Snake Woman was created by the evil sorcerer Sokurah to show off his magical talents in the film. Her movements and dancing performance was an impressive feature of Harryhausen's skills, and now fans can bring her home. Standing at 11.8″ tall, Star Ace Toys and X-Plus have two versions arriving, with the deluxe coming with a palace backdrop. Harryhausen fans will not want to miss this new addition to the 100th Anniversary line and the Snake Woman is priced at $298.99 or $348.99. She is set for a Q2 2023 release, and pre-orders and more stop-motion creatures and be found here.

Revisit the The Seven Voyages of Sinbad with Star Ace Toys

"In mythology the Naga were beings that could be either human, serpent or something in between. Ray Harryhausen created this dancing Snake Woman and her fluid movements are a testament to his mastery of stop-motion puppetry. Star Ace has recreated the Harryhausen puppet as a 30cm tall soft vinyl statue, posed in mid-dance with her four snake like arms extended in all directions. The lower snake portion of her body is detailed with realistic snakeskin texture, and she sits on a base that simulates the exotic carpet of the sultan's palace. The Deluxe version also comes with a backdrop that represents the walls of the palace to complete the diorama."

PRODUCT TYPE: SOFT VINYL STATUE (NON-SCALE) 30CM TALL

PRODUCT SIZE: SNAKE WOMAN STAUTE : APPROXIMATELY L 330MM W 280MM H 210MM

PRODUCT WEIGHT:APPROXIMATELY 1.4 KGS (NX) / 2.1KGS (DX) (INCLUDING PACKAGE)