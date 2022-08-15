Star Wars: Andor Droid B2EMO Comes to shopDisney's Droid Factory

Star Wars: Andor is the next Star Wars series hitting Disney+ later this month, and fans can not wait. The series spins out of the fan-favorite film Rogue One, showing us more about the Rebel Spy known as Cassian Andor. Disney has already revealed that the series has two seasons, with the first one all taking place over one year. As for the second season, there will be multiple arcs showcasing Andor over the years leading right up to the events of Rogue One. With a new Star Wars show like this, that means new characters will be introduced, and of course, that also means new collectibles. Disney is already giving us one of those new characters as the new droid knows a B2EMO has arrived!

We have already seen this new droid debut with Hasbro for the upcoming Hasbro Pulse Con Andor convention set. This new droid will now also debut through the Disney Parks exclusive Droid Factory figure line. B2EMO will come with his very own card back and will feature a new droid design we have yet to see. His red deco is nice and the bot extends upward, which is super neat! This droid will be a must-own figure for any Star Wars: Andor fan and the B2EMO Droid Factory Figure will be found at Disney Parks as well as online right here for $12.99.

"Meet B2EMO, a groundmech salvage assist unit that has been helping the Andor family for years. Join B2EMO in their adventures in the Disney+ series Star Wars: Andor and don't forget to never underestimate a droid."

Magic in the details

Fully sculpted B2EMO droid figure

Collect all the Star Wars Droid Factory figures, each sold separately

Inspired by Star Wars: Andor on Disney+

The bare necessities

Ages 3+

73.1% PVC / 25.4% ABS / 1.5% PP

Approx. 1 7/10" x 1 3/5" x 1 1/2"

Packaging: 6" x 9"

Imported