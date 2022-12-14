Star Wars Arc Commander Blitz Fights for the Republic with Hasbro

The Clone Wars have begun, and a new army full of heroes and potential has arrived. The Clone Troopers were faithful and loyal soldiers that would fight and die for their Jedi Generals and the Republic. Some rose to the occasion and even helped train the next set of soldiers on the planet of Kamino. The final Arc Commander of the Rancor Battalion has arrived as Commander Blitz is back and ready for action. Commander Blitz is one of the few survivors of The Battle of Kamino and is a soldier who deserves his own figure, and Hasbro has delivered. Releasing as a Walmart Exclusive, this Star Wars: The Vintage Collection figure is packed with detail, weapons, and, the best part, a removable helmet. His appearance in the hit animated series comes to life with new realistic elements and is a must-own figure for any Clone collection. Pre-orders Willa rive later today on Walmart here, with a $16.99 price and a Fall 2023 release.

Train the Best with Hasbro's Newest Arc Commander

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION ARC COMMANDER BLITZ – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $16.99 / Available: Fall 2023). Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this premium 3.75-inch scale ARC COMMANDER BLITZ figure inspired by Star Wars: The Clone Wars in time for the animated series' 20th anniversary. Along with Havoc and Colt, ARC Commander Blitz was a member of Rancor Battalion who supervised cadet training on Kamino and helped identify potential new ARC troopers."

"This figure features premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco and a special 20th Anniversary logo on the packaging. Includes figure and 5 entertainment-inspired accessories. Available for pre-order 12/14 at 1pm ET exclusively at Walmart. Visit starwars.com for more Bring Home the Galaxy product reveals!"